A truly exquisite Cornwall mansion that’s been owned by war heroes, Nobel prize winners and the Earl of Warwick, aka ‘the Kingmaker’

Perched high above the Glynn Valley, Grade II*-listed Glynn House enjoys magnificent views across the surrounding countryside, but the panorama is only one of its many attractions. The property is currently for sale via Lillicrap Chilcott at a guide price of £3.5 million.

Much of the building as it stands today was completed in 1805 by Edmund Glynn, son of American Independence supporter John Glynn, but its history is much older. The manor was mentioned in the Domesday Book and was later home to distinguished personages such as Henry II’s Justiciar, Richard de Lucy, and perhaps most extraordinary of all the Earl of Warwick, ‘the Kingmaker’.

In the 18th century, the estate belonged to Waterloo hero Sir Hussey Vivian and, in the 1960s, to Nobel-prize winning chemist Peter Mitchell.

As befits a house of this importance, the 18,000sq ft interiors are brimming with striking details, from the plaster cast of Vivian’s medals in the main reception rooms to the cupola in the Prayer Hall and the ancient vaulted ceiling in the old bakery.

The property is currently split into five different homes, which could be once again combined to make a vast, magnificent house.

The exquisite grounds, which total nearly 4 acres, feature formal lawns, large terraces, an array of striking rhododendrons and azaleas, mature trees, an orangery garden, a stone temple and a split-level courtyard garden.

Bodmin: What you need to know

Location: Bodmin is a historic town located South-West of Bodmin Moor in Cornwall. It’s rail station — Bodmin Parkway, offers links to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: Bodmin itself is a small town with a train station, several schools in the area and local shopping facilities. It has an old county court room and county jail which attracts visitors.

Things to do: Explore Cornwall! Bodmin is known as the cycling hub of Cornwall, so don your lycra and explore the many cycling paths and off-road tracks on offer. With a treasure trove of gems nearby, Glynn House is perfectly located for easy access to North and South Cornwall. The Eden Project is located to the south, where you can visit the coastal village of Fowey. Bodmin Moor is a designated Area of Natural Beauty and provides many good walking routes.

Schools: St Petroc’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School is a well-regarded primary school in the area and Callywith College for 16+ is considered one of the best colleges in the country and is reviewed outstanding in a recent Ofsted report.

