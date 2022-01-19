A truly idyllic family home on the bank of the Helford River in Cornwall with private access down to the waterfront and sublime panoramic views

Foreshore is a fine house in a spectacular location in Cornwall — and definitely one for the water babies.

Situated on the meandering banks of Port Navas Creek, which forms part of the Helford River — a large estuary tucked between Falmouth Bay and the Lizard Peninsula — is Foreshore: a glorious Cornish idyll that embodies what south west living is all about — views good enough to never warrant owning a TV and access down to the waters’ edge in seconds.

As you would expect of a house set in such a heavenly spot, access to water is paramount, and this property really makes the most of its incredible position with sweeping gardens that lead down to a private quay, a running mooring and ownership of part of the foreshore.

In fact, it’s believed that this is only one of a handful of properties in the area that owns ‘MLW’ (don’t worry, we had to google it too), which essentially means that the property owns the foreshore in front of it down to the ‘mean low water’ line.

From the mooring, you can hop on your boat and explore the almost 50km of shoreline that forms the Helford River, which has many private coves and secluded beaches plus charming villages and river-fronted pubs to enjoy. (If you’ve made it this far without packing your bag and putting in an offer, you’re doing well).

The aptly named Foreshore is currently on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.25 million and (aside from seriously enviably views) comes with a comfortable four bedrooms, three reception rooms, private parking and a number of outbuildings.

The south-facing property originates from the 1930’s with many of the rooms facing out towards the river to really make the most of the fantastic surrounding vistas — the most prominent of which is seen from the large bay window in the sunroom which provides panoramic water views.

A door leads out from the sunroom to the balcony — the perfect spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee — with steps that lead to the terrace and lawned garden below.

New owners may wish to consider giving Foreshore a slight facelift to really create a special home — but nothing major is required, and if you hadn’t already noticed from the photos, it’s all about the location with this property.

Foreshore is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Port Navas: What you need to know

Location: On the north shore of the Helford River, just 7.5 miles south of Falmouth and approximately 15 miles from the Lizard Peninsula. The nearest train station is located in Falmouth and there is an international airport in Newquay, approximately 35 miles away.

Atmosphere: The sublime village was one named ‘The Cove’ and is now a popular haven for boating and water-sport enthusiasts. There are two excellent restaurants nearby: Ship Wright’s Arms in Helford Village and Ferry Boat Inn on the banks of the Helford Passage. Mawan Smith is just a short drive away with a number of shops including and green-grocers, post office, hairdressers, cafe, doctors surgery and four churches.

Things to do: This really is the spot for water babies, whether you explore the many beaches and coves that run along this stretch of river by boat, kayak or paddle board. The Helford River Yacht Club provides sailing courses for all ages, and there are many smaller villages to be explored. Falmouth is just a short distance away and is a bustling university town. Bird watching in the area is excellent and there are several National Trust Gardens including Trebah and Glendurgan.

Schools: Mawnan C of E VA Primary School, Manaccan Primary School and Constantine Primary School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. For secondary there is Penryn College.

See more property for sale in the area.