A truly imaginative oast house conversion that’s created a simply breathtaking home in the Kent countryside

Hayle Oast is a highly unique, spectacular oast barn conversion which magically blends glass, exposed oak beams and cathedral-like ceilings within its interiors.

The opportunity to climb to the top of Hayle Oast’s four roundels to glimpse lovely Kentish farmland from differing vantages is too

tempting to resist. The spectacular property is currently on the market via Hamptons at a guide price of £2.5 million.

Set between the villages of Brenchley and Horsmonden, near Cranbrook, and with parts dating back to the 16th and 19th centuries, this is not your average oast conversion; a recent renovation has opened up the living spaces to allow for double-height ceilings, exposed beams, balustrading and galleries—everywhere, glass mingles with honey-coloured oak.

The 2¼ acres of gardens have a ‘sculptural quality’, with a stream marking one boundary, and are soon to be overrun with colourful spring bulbs. All five bedrooms are within the roundels and various outbuildings include garages (one for a tractor, another with electric car-charging points) and a barn containing a biomass boiler.

Hayle Oast is currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £2.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Horsmonden: What you need to know

Location: 10 miles east of Tunbridge Wells and 12.5 miles south of Maidstone in Kent. Rail services can be accessed from Paddock Wood and Garden.

Atmosphere: The atmospheric village has a strong local community, centred around the village green, known locally as The Heath. Surrounding this are several pubs and village shops, including a pharmacy and an award-winning general store.

Things to do: Nearby Cranbrook is home to a larger selection of shops, including antique stores and cafes. The Royal Spa town Tunbridge Wells is also home to numerous shops and restaurants, or head to Hole Park Gardens, Chiddingstone Castle and Scotney Castle for a day out.

Schools: Horsmonden Primary Academy, Brenchley and Matfield Church of England Primary School and Bethany School are all with the vicinity.

See more property for sale in the area.