A $26 million Hollywood mansion that might be Beverly Hills' prettiest

Even for someone who grew up in the US, places like Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Malibu and Hollywood retained a kind of mythical status. I knew that they were famous places where famous people lived, but I didn’t know why. But now I know why. Because they are very nice places to live.

If any evidence were needed, then look no further than 722 North Maple Drive, where Gary Gold, which is a tremendous name for a Beverly Hills estate agent, has this glorious property for sale for the very reasonable price of $26 million.

The property is the former home of supermodel Christina Estrada, and was brought to our attention as ‘Beverly Hills’ Prettiest Mansion’. It offers 9,000sq ft of living space, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home is sold fully furnished, which is nice.

Dating from the 1930s, the mansion wouldn’t look out of place in Italy. Plenty of the decoration and features throughout the two-floors are distinctly ‘Old World’, featuring columns, archways, beamed ceilings and clever plasterwork.

But, as befits a $26 million home, there are plenty of modern comforts included, such as the fantastic kitchen, and bathrooms. The primary bedroom suite is a real highlight of the property and, unsurprisingly considering its owner, features a very large walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, the property offers a spacious garden area, featuring a stylish pool, manicured lawns and tall hedges for added privacy. Los Angeles is the type of city where it’s nice to spend all year outside, and 722 North Maple Drive has plenty of opportunities to take advantage, and even a covered loggia on those rare cloudy days.

Further amenities included in the property are a separate guest house with two bedrooms and a five-car garage. The postcode is the famous 90210, with the property situated just off Sunset Boulevard. Truly how the other half live.

722 North Maple Drive is for sale for $26 million. You can view pictures and find out further information here.