A vast, late 19th-century house brought back to full glory in a delightful Kent village

With 10,166sq ft of accommodation and a wide range of formal reception rooms, Blackmoor House is ideal for entertaining both indoors and alfresco.

If quantity has a quality of its own, then Blackmoor House, on the outskirts of the village of Four Elms, near Edenbridge, in Kent, is already ahead of the pack. For sale with Knight Frank at a guide price of £5 million, this eight-bedroom house spans a vast 10,166sq ft set across three floors (that’s not including another 1,716sq ft of outbuildings).

But there is more to this grand Edwardian-style property than just space. Built in 1880 and extended in 1905 and 1930s, it was painstakingly renovated in 2007 by the current owners, who brought it back to its original glory.

Today, the interiors showcase their many magnificent features, from vaulted ceilings to the huge windows overlooking the gardens.

The vaulted entrance hall, with its striking staircase, sets the tone of the house, which continues throughout the many reception rooms on the ground floor, which include an elegant dining room, a sitting room and a vast drawing room.

The large, formal spaces are ideal for entertaining, but the pièce de resistance on this floor is the vaulted kitchen, breakfast and family room, in what used to be the old billiard room, which opens onto the gardens.

The eight bedrooms are split across the first and second floor. They are all large and beautifully decorated, but the master suite, with its two dressing rooms, is nothing short of spectacular.

Outside, the 11-acre grounds combine manicured gardens—including a formal box-knot garden — with majestic oak trees, large terraces and paddocks, as well as a heated swimming pool, a tennis court a gym and a yoga studio.

The pool area has been designed for outdoor entertaining, with an alfresco dining area, an outdoor kitchen and fully equipped kitchen and living area in the pool house.

Blackmoor House is for sale at £5 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Four Elms: What you need to know

Location: Four Elms is situated six minutes’ drive from Edenbridge, which has trains into Victoria, and 17 minutes from Sevenoaks, which has fast links into many London stations

Atmosphere: A picturesque village, Four Elms has a pub, butcher's, a convenience store, garden centre, coffee shop, tack room, a church and an active cricket club

Things to do: Plenty of golf is available in the area at Hever, Westerham, Wildernesse and Nizels Golf and Country Club. Local footpaths and bridlepaths provide plenty of walking and riding opportunities and sailing and fishing are available at Chipstead Lakes

Schools: Locals are spoilt for choice when it comes to schools. Four Elms has its own primary school, and there's a huge selection of independent schools nearby, including Tonbridge School, Sevenoaks School, Radnor House and Woldingham School, as well as many grammar schools, such as Judd Boys Grammar School, Tonbridge Grammar school for Girls, Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for girls, Skinners Grammar School and Weald of Kent Grammar School.