A very pretty Cotswolds stone cottage in the heart of a sought-after village, with an exciting opportunity in the garden

In one of the most prettiest villages in the Cotswolds is a beautiful home, full of character, charm and opportunity.

Buyers looking for a quintessential, Cotswolds stone house need look no further than Mawley Farm House — a very pretty village home with plenty of charm and period features, that is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.95 million.

Upon first glance, the heavily Wisteria clad stone exterior gives the impression of a delightfully quaint property, with the interiors further confirming the notion.

The property is believed to date back from the 17th century, yet the blend of its period features with the large windows help create an airy feel, quite unusual for a house of this style and age.

Large open fireplaces decorate many of the reception rooms — with a particularly large focal brick feature fireplace in the dining room.

Exposed ceiling timbers run throughout the downstairs rooms, which naturally draw towards the kitchen/ breakfast room, which is well-sized, with a large Aga in its centre.

The upstairs accommodation is perfectly fine, but new tenants may wish to update and reconfigure the layout to better suit their needs. On the first floor is the main bedroom with ensuite and dressing room, and a further two bedrooms plus family bathroom.

Completing the second floor is the remaining fourth bedroom plus a study.

If that were the extent of the property, then we would be happy with the sweet, village home with ample of charm that it is.

However — there’s more.

In the garden, a large swimming pool takes centre stage across the grassy lawn. However, to the side, is a full height double garage and a two-storey former stone stable building which is crying out for new lease of life.

Planning consent is currently in the works, and this space could be turned into an incredibly beautiful and useful additional accommodation, studio space or garden office…the choices are pretty endless.

With just under an acre of gardens, a charming period features, a swimming pool and potential for further renovations, Mawley Farm House is the perfect place to really make your mark on a beautiful Cotswolds property in the heart of a sought-after village.

Mawley Farm House is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.95 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Qeunington: What you need to know

Location: Quenington is a village located in the Coln Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Cirencester is located approximately 8 miles away, with the village of Fairford 2 miles away. It benefits from easy access onto the M4 and M5 which opens up links to the north and south of the country. There are also two railway stations which provide links to London, located at Kemble and Swindon.

Atmosphere: The village is known as one of the most popular in the Cotswolds, thanks to its beautiful streets and quaint stone houses. There is a church, village hall and well-renowned pub — The Keepers Arms, within Quenington. A village shop, post office and primary school can be found in nearby Coln St. Aldwyns and Hatherop. For further shopping, restaurants, pubs and leisure facilities, head to Cirencester or Cheltenham.

Things to do: The area is known for its excellent sporting facilities, with the famous Cheltenham Racecourse just a short journey away. There are numerous golf courses, plus water sports at The Cotswold Water Park. The area is also littered with walking and bridle tracks, from which you can enjoy the surrounding countryside.

Schools: There are fantastic schooling options in the area, with Hatherop Church of England Primary School as a local option. There are also a number of private schools in the area, including Rendcomb College, Cheltenham Ladies College, Cheltenham College and Hatherop Castle.

