A Victorian reservoir transformed into a sprawling underground home that’s part Roman villa and part Hobbit house

A lot of houses get touted by agents as being 'unique'... but The Old Reservoir in Wharfdale really does live up to its billing.

If, come the revolution, you’re looking for a home where the spotter planes commandeered by the angry mob won’t notice you, we’ve got the ideal property today. It’s called The Old Reservoir, a delightfully on-the-nose name for a house which is an old reservoir that’s been converted in truly luxurious fashion. Carter Jonas are the agents, and the asking price is £1.25 million.

Going through the Hobbit-like entrance of this place, you’d never guess what lies within: it’s a spacious, and remarkably light three-bedroom home.

The graceful arches and exposed stonework give the place the feel of a Roman villa — particularly in the glass-covered central courtyard.

Recommended videos for you

Yet it’s also decidedly modern. The house has recently been refurbished with bespoke interiors and underfloor heating powered by an air-source heat pump.

Outside you get plenty of space, with are landscaped gardens and a young wood included within the plot.

The house lies one mile outside the village of Burley in Wharfedale, on the edge of the Yorkshire moors, with a village station that can take you to Leeds or Bradford, from where London is three hours on the train. And if you need to go further afield, Leeds-Bradford Airport is less than half an hour in the car.

You can see more pictures and details here.

What else you could buy nearby

Huge gardens, lots of period character and a rural location for £1.075 million at this house in Leathley, which has a touch of Brontë-esque charm without feeling spooky.

A few miles away from The Old Reservoir, Harrogate is full of beautiful period property. But it isn’t full of beautiful period property that has a roof terrace and a location right across from The Stray, the huge park near the centre of this venerable old town. That does push the price up, unfortunately, meaning that this three-bedroom apartment is for sale at £1 million.