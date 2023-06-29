The ‘undiscovered’ Arts-and-Crafts farmhouse in Suffolk that’s come to the market

With its striking red brick façade, arched entranceway and dominating chimneys, Manor Farm, in the village of Thurston, is an exemplary property that comes with six acres of lovely grounds.

When Sheila Kirk was driving down Pakenham Road, near Bury St Edmunds, she spotted something strange but familiar: chimneys.

But these were not just any chimneys. No, these chimneys — as Ms Kirk felt sure — chimneys in the vernacular of Philip Webb, one of the ‘fathers’ of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement. Ms Kirk had ‘discovered’ one of his previously unknown buildings.

That very property, Manor Farm, is now on the market via Bedfords with a guide price of £1.45 million, with five bedrooms and some six acres of land.

Originally built to be the farm manager’s house by the Greene family of Suffolk, the property is now listed Grade II* and is a fabulous example of Webb’s design and ideas.

There are areas of this home which would do well from a lick of paint and touch of TLC. The ‘farm office’, for example, would make a wonderful flower or garden room, and the triple-aspect bedroom suite on the second floor, with its walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom, lends itself naturally as the principal bedroom.

Outside, the grounds are spectacular. To the front of the property is a sweeping gravelled driveway framed by immaculate topiary. To the rear, a swimming pool, rose garden and an orchard with a variety of productive fruit trees. Situated slightly further away from the property is a vegetable garden and open meadows.

Located on the outskirts of both Pakenham and Thurston, the property is in a convenient location, while retaining its rural appeal.

The village of Thurston is situated about four miles from Bury St Edmunds and has excellent educational facilities with a pre-school, primary school and community college. With a train station, butchers, two pub and several shops, there is everything here you need for day-to-day life.

The nearby historic market town of Bury St Edmunds — ‘the jewel in the crown of Suffolk — is surrounded by picturesque countryside and has over 1,000 years of history to explore.

There are excellent restaurants and good local pubs, theatres, art galleries and boutique shops to explore.

Manor Farm is currently on the market via Bedfords with a guide price of £1.45 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.