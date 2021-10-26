A wonderful development in Richmond Hill that offers buyers the chance to live in a truly unique building, with gym and spa facilities akin to a five-star hotel

The 'rarely available' chance to live in a double apartment in the highly sought after Star & Garter House is an opportunity not to miss — and the elegant building with show stopping gym and leisure facilities is sure to grab attention.

This elegant 1,480sq ft apartment is perfect for downsizers whilst offering the chance to live in a truly spectacular development, and it’s currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for £1.9 million.

Set within the grand Star and Garter House, at the top of Richmond Hill, it has two en-suite bedrooms (whose bathrooms are nothing short of spectacular) and a vast, open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, complete with striking contemporary units.

Buyers also have access to the development’s concierge service, gym (how many gyms have you seen with parquet flooring?), sauna , swimming pool and communal gardens.

The whole development is nothing short of fantastic, offering unbeatable facilities in a beautiful and iconic building. Plus, Richmond Park is literally on the doorstep and the town centre’s many restaurants, cafes and shops are a short walk away.

Richmond Hill: What you need to know

Location: Just a short distance from the River Thames and a stone’s throw north west of Richmond Park, approximately 10 miles from Central London. The Richmond Underground offers District and Overground services, and national rail services are available from Richmond and St Margarets.

Atmosphere: This charming area of London is a popular destination for those searching for a quieter, more relaxed pace of life, without fully giving up the energy of living in a large city.

Things to do: Richmond is known for its friendly, cosy pubs serving up delicious food and drinks, so explore the many on your doorstep. Head to Richmond Hill viewpoint which looks out over the Thames, walk along Wilcox Lake, and on match days, head over to neighbouring Twickenham to watch rugby.

Schools: The Vineyard School and St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

