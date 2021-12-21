A wonderful former vicarage and chapel set amongst glorious gardens in a peaceful village in Devon

Built in 1850, East Grange was — in a former life — the vicarage and chapel for the small village of West Hill, in which it is located. The past 40 years have seen it used as a private family home and it now seeks a new owner to revel in all that this historic property has to offer.

Striking for its former chapel with fanlight, cross final and turret, West Hill’s East Grange makes up the larger part of a vicarage designed in 1850 by the Revd George Buchanan Wollaston, a botanist, plantsman, watercolourist and architect who was articled to Auguste-Charles Pugin.

The property is currently on the market via Humberts at a guide price of £1.175 million.

Just south-west of Ottery St Mary, Wollaston also designed the Church of St Michael the Archangel at West Hill.

Now wisteria-clad and secluded, accessed via a meandering drive, four-bedroom East Grange enjoys views over lawns, well-stocked beds, a striking magnolia tree, apple and plum orchard, outdoor pool and separate studio/office.

East Grange is currently on the market via Humberts at a guide price of £1.175 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

West Hill: What you need to know

Location: 8 miles East of Exeter and 10 miles West of Honiton in Devon. Ottery St Mary is just two miles away

Atmosphere: The quiet, rural village is home to a village store with an in-house butchers and a car garage. Neighbouring Ottery St Mary is home to a number of independent shops and restaurants, including a vintage shop, hardware store, book shop and gift shop, amongst others.

Things to do: Head to the coast to take in the best of the South West coastline. Sidmouth is approximately 6.4 miles away and is a great starting point from which to explore — either by land or sea. The Cathedral city of Exeter is also close by, home to numerous restaurants, pubs, theatre and shops.

Schools: Ottery St Mary Primary School is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, whilst West Hill Primary School and The King’s School are both rated ‘outstanding.’

See more property for sale in the area.