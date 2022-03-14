A wonderful period property from the 15th century whose ancient features will surely inspire

Named after the King from the period in which this charming property was built, Henry VI Cottage is a splendid house framed around wonderful historical touches.

Dating back to the 15th century, when it was built during the Wars of the Roses, with 17th-century additions later added, Grade II-listed Henry VI Cottage sits right by the village church in Husborne Crawley—interesting words that translate to ‘warrior stream’ and ‘crow clearing’—bordering the Woburn Abbey estate.

The appealing thatched cottage is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for offers over £650,000.

Period charm is abundant — which is unsurprising given its history — with its cruck frames, exposed beams and brickwork, a massive inglenook fireplace and a little porch with its own thatched roof to match that of the cottage.

Inside, the rooms are well-proportioned and comfortable, with a dual-aspect sitting room and inter-connecting dining room and kitchen — the latter of which has access out to the garden.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms evenly set out around a generous landing and views over the front and rear gardens which are flanked with mature trees and hedging.

Husborne Crawley: What you need to know

Location: At the edge of the Woburn Estate, about 10 miles from Milton Keynes, just over 12 miles from Bedford and 16.5 mile from Luton. The M1 is easily accessible and trains from Aspley Guise link to Milton Keynes and Bedford where fast trains connect to London in under an hour.

Atmosphere: The quiet rural village has its own lower school and local shopping facilities can be found in neighbouring Woburn Sands, just over 3 miles away.

Things to do: Situated perfectly within rural countryside but close to shops and amenities, not least the famous Woburn Safari Park. Golfers are well catered for: the Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands Golf course is close by, while the world-renowned Woburn club is a short drive away. Milton Keynes is also situated nearby, home to one of Europe’s largest indoor covered shopping areas.

Schools: Husborne Crawley Lower School is situated within the village and rated ‘good’ by Ofsted — as is Rigmont Lower School. Aspley Guise Village School is rated ‘Outstanding’ in Ofsted reviews.

