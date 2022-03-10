A wonderfully refurbished 16th century cottage that offers the perfect timeless blend of old and new

The Old Farmhouse in the village of Great Horwood, Buckinghamshire, is a comfortable family home that effortlessly blends iconic period features with a timeless take on modern interiors.

New to the market last week, this pretty cottage under a very neat thatch with an open porch has four bedrooms, with one in the roof space, and four reception rooms, including a large conservatory with French doors to the garden.

Currently on the market via Michael Graham for £900,000, the delightful detached cottage is presented to an immaculate standard with just under 3,000sq ft of accommodation and a south-facing garden in village setting.

The Old Farmhouse dates to the 16th-century and is listed Grade II, but has been refurbished well, with exposed beams, latch-and-brace timber doors, woodturners and fireplaces contrasting nicely with clean, white walls and a shaker-style kitchen with granite surfaces and a breakfast bar.

The village of Great Horwood is located between Aylesbury, Buckingham and Milton Keynes.

Great Horwood: What you need to know

Location: Buckinghamshire, in between the villages of Aylsebury (about 14 miles), Buckingham (just over 6 miles) and Milton Keynes (about 10 miles).

Atmosphere: The ancient village is home to a primary school and pub — The Swan Inn. Neighbouring Buckingham offers further amenities in the way of supermarkets and independent shops.

Things to do: There are plenty of walks to enjoy through the surrounding countryside, whilst nearby Milton Keynes is home to one of the largest shopping centres and plenty of restaurants.

Schools: Thornborough Infant School and Whaddon C of E First School are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The property is also within the catchment area of the Royal Latin School.

