A wonderfully refurbished St Ives townhouse that is within striking distance of an award-winning beach — for sale for £775,000

Coastal inspired interiors meet with real-life 'pinch-me' coastal scenes at this gloriously reimagined townhouse in St Ives.

Dreams of living behind a beautiful beach in one of Cornwall’s most famous towns is well within reach with the launch of Ryb by the Sea onto the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in excess of £775,000.

The beach in question is the award-winning Porthminster beach, formed of a large crescent of golden sand and surrounded by the type of turquoise blue waters that one can really only find in the south west in the summer; water so blue that it makes you question whether you have unknowingly clicked your heels and transported to the Mediterranean.

The popular beach has views over to Godrevy Lighthouse which is thought to have been the inspiration to Virginia Woolf’s 1927 novel ‘To the Lighthouse,’ an excerpt from which reads:

“So fine was the morning except for a streak of wind here and there that the sea and sky looked all one fabric, as if sails were stuck high up in the sky, or the clouds had dropped down into the sea.”

With an 18-hole mini golf course, the renowned Porthminster beach restaurant, deck chairs for sunbathing and safe swimming waters — this really is like waking up to paradise every day.

But back to the townhouse.

‘Elegant and exquisite’, the double-fronted three bed property is situated in the heart of St Ives — home to a flourishing art scene thanks to the Tate St Ives gallery and the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden. There is also, unsurprisingly, a strong surf community.

White-washed tongue and groove cladding adorn the interiors, creating a relaxed, coastal feel throughout the property, which has been the recipient of extensive refurbishment; resulting in a well-presented, unpretentious house that is completely in-fitting with its waterside setting.

With just over 1,800sq ft and a large open-plan living/dining space, it’s easy to fall in love with this charming townhouse in one of the most idyllic locations.

Ryb by the Sea is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in excess of £775,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

St Ives: What you need to know

Location: North of Penzance and west of Cambourne on the coast. There is a rail station within the town which links to the main Paddington-Penzance line.

Atmosphere: The buzzing town is home to a flourishing art scene with the likes of the Tate St Ives calling this coastal idyll home. Surfing and other water sports are naturally hugely popular here, and there are numerous restaurants, bars, pubs and independent shops to explore.

Things to do: Visit the many glorious beaches that run along this stretch of coast, from Porthminster, Porthgwidden and Hayle Beach. Art-lovers will find themselves in heaven with the many independent galleries, studios and Tate St Ives dotted around the town. There are also a vast number of cafes, restaurants, pubs, walks and corners of Cornwall to explore.

Schools: St Ives Junior School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and both St Ives Infant School and St Ives School are rated ‘good’. Further schooling options can be found closer to Truro.

