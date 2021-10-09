A wonderfully sweet Cotswold cottage in a quiet Oxfordshire hamlet that seamlessly blends modern and period features to create the perfect country home

'Elegant and unassuming' Lancotta House in the hamlet of Brighthampton in Oxfordshire is everything you could hope a country house to be.

Grade II listed, the cottage — as rightly described by the agents — ‘seamlessly blends modern and period features,’ and is currently on the market via Knight Frank for the tidy sum of £1 million.

Externally, the property is constructed of Cotswold stone under a partly thatched roof, so you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that inside are features like flagstone floors, gorgeously dramatic ceiling timbers and exposed beams — including an especially charming Bressumer beam in the exposed stone inglenook fireplace with a woodburning stove.

In 1999, an extension was added to the rear of the property to create a larger master suite. This was further extended in 2020 with the addition of a kitchen/dining room extension that makes the most out of the access and views over the garden.

There is a natural shift between the old and new parts of the house — but one that feels natural, rather than disjointed. The transition from the cosier sitting and drawing room makes way to the open plan kitchen/dining room that is flooded with natural light due to the large sliding glass doors that make up two sides of the extension.

From here, access out onto the terrace (which is perfect for barbecues and pizzas, made in the rather large, rather impressive built-in pizza oven) and garden beyond creates a seamless indoor/outdoor living environment.

On the first floor are three bedrooms including the master suite with balcony overlooking the garden, and the remaining bedroom is found on the second floor.

The house benefits from a quiet rural location at the end of a no-through lane and surrounding the house is a lavender garden to the front (protected by a low Cotswold stone wall), and to the rear — lawns, herbaceous boarders, a pergola and vegetable garden complete the idyll.

Standlake: What you need to know

Location: Standlake is located approximately 5 miles from Whitney and approximately 7 miles from Oxford. Trains from Oxford Parkway and Didcot Parkway provide fast connections to London.

Atmosphere: The rural yet popular village is home to a church, primary school, pub — The Black Horse, the well-regarded Oxford Downs cricket club and tennis club, and a postoffice. The village is well connected to nearby local towns for further amenities.

Things to do: There are lovely scenic walks around the village thanks to the River Windrush flowing through it. There are also numerous lakes — perfect for water sports and anglers. Nearby Whitney has a weekly market and the university city of Oxford is located nearby and is the perfect place to explore slowly, whether via the river, or in one of the many historic pubs, excellent restaurants or bustling bars.

Schools: Standlake Church of England Primary School and Stanton Harcourt C of E Primary School both received ‘good’ ratings from Ofsted and Mulberry Bush School was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and are all within a 2 mile radius. Secondary schools include Headington School in Oxford and Magdalen College School, Radley and St Edwards.

