A world-class development in the heart of Westminster, with views over the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben

Outdoor space is always at premium in central London, making The Broadway, Northacre’s six-tower development on the former site of New

Scotland Yard’s headquarters, especially appealing. The luxurious apartments are currently on the market via JLL Residential at a starting price of £1.763 million.

Four of the 19 penthouses come with enormous private roof terraces of up to 2,346 sq ft, which take in views of Buckingham Palace, St James’s Park, Mayfair, The London Eye and, of course, Westminster.

All the apartments, which range from one to five bedrooms, also have access to communal landscaped gardens on the fourth floor. The interiors are almost as beautiful, their contemporary look complemented by luxurious 1920s touches (inspired by the jewellery of the time) and a nod to the site’s historic surroundings.

The Broadway offers owners a 24-hour concierge service and a vast array of entertaining, health, fitness and spa facilities, including games room, gym, yoga room and an 82ft-long pool.

Apartments in the Broadway are for sale via JLL Residential starting from £1.763 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.