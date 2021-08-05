A world-class development in the heart of Westminster, with views over the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben

There's no denying that London is saturated with luxury apartments, but with unbeatable panoramic views and some of the most enviable roof-top terraces we've come across, The Broadway is certainly up there with the best.
Outdoor space is always at premium in central London, making The Broadway, Northacre’s six-tower development on the former site of New
Scotland Yard’s headquarters, especially appealing. The luxurious apartments are currently on the market via JLL Residential at a starting price of £1.763 million.
Four of the 19 penthouses come with enormous private roof terraces of up to 2,346 sq ft, which take in views of Buckingham Palace, St James’s Park, Mayfair, The London Eye and, of course, Westminster.
All the apartments, which range from one to five bedrooms, also have access to communal landscaped gardens on the fourth floor. The interiors are almost as beautiful, their contemporary look complemented by luxurious 1920s touches (inspired by the jewellery of the time) and a nod to the site’s historic surroundings.
The Broadway offers owners a 24-hour concierge service and a vast array of entertaining, health, fitness and spa facilities, including games room, gym, yoga room and an 82ft-long pool.
Apartments in the Broadway are for sale via JLL Residential starting from £1.763 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.
Westminster: What you need to know
Location: Westminster is an inner city and borough of London in SW1, with its core forming part of central London. The city of London is located to the right, with Chelsea to its left. The Westminster underground is served by Circle, District and Jubilee lines.
Atmosphere: Undoubtedly one of, if not the, most popular tourist destination in London, with Trafalgar Square, The Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and The London Eye all within reach. As described by the agents as a destination for ‘living, lazing and laughing’ Westminster offers all that London is famed for.
Things to do: Once you’ve ticked off all the tourist attractions (watched the changing of the guards at Buckingham Palace, had a few trips on the London Eye, got lost in crowds at Trafalgar Square), then explore St James’s Park, Tate Britain, the luxury shopping in Belgravia and the numerous independent bars and fantastic restaurants and atmosphere of Soho.
Schools: Westminster School is one of the UK’s leading academic schools and a popular choice for secondary. St Matthew’s School and Westminster Abbey Choir School are also regarded as good, local options.
See more property for sale in the area.