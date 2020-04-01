Beautiful country houses often come with price tags which put them out of reach for many – but delightful character properties can be found that are well within reach for most buyers, as these places demonstrate.

Set in beautiful countryside, this stone villa is nothing short of grand, spanning more than 2,680 sq ft of period interiors.

From fine fireplaces to ornate cornicing and a Jacuzzi, it has every feature a self-respecting country house should have — plus extensive gardens.

For sale with Ralph Hendrie Legal. See more pictures and details about this property.

Set in the pretty village of Nilton, this pretty stone cottage has two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a large conservatory

The beautiful mature gardens house an artist’s studio, should inspiration strike.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details about this property.

This perfect brick-and-flint cottage has two bedrooms and beautifully renovated interiors with a contemporary flair.

The south-facing patio garden is a great place to relax alfresco.

For sale with Sowerbys. See more pictures and details about this property.

It doesn’t get more peaceful than this one-bedroom cottage surrounded by woods and farmland.

The lovely conservatory and the sun terrace in the lovely gardens are the places to go and soak up the views.

For sale with Stooke Hill & Walshe. See more pictures and details about this property.

Although £200,000 won’t buy you an entire country house, you can get a one-bedroom flat at this magnificent conversion.

The thoughtfully restored interiors combine period features with a contemporary feel.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This three-bedroom period cottage oozes charm, with exposed beams and a feature fireplace

There’s a terrace for alfresco dining and panoramic mature gardens.

For sale with Diamond Estate Agents. See more pictures and details about this property.

You’d be hard-pushed to find a Grade II-listed property at a better price than this one-bedroom lodge on the outskirts of Welshpool, which is on the market for just £150,000.

Built in Neo-Gothic style, beautifully renovated and surrounded by mature gardens, it is small but perfectly formed.

For sale with Harry Ray & Co. See more pictures and details about this property.

Perched above the Craobh Haven Marina, this charming three-bedroom house has glorious views of Scarba, Jura and Islay.

The interiors have been cleverly designed to make the most of the panorama.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

You read the address right: Sunningdale, one of the most expensive commuter villages on the outskirts of London, and a place where buying a home is generally a question of spending millions.

For those who fancy the local atmosphere without the price tag, this two-bedroom place in an attractive mansion block has the famous golf club almost on its doorstep, and the centre of Sunningdale just a few moments’ stroll.

For sale with Chancellors. See more pictures and details about this property.

Clover Cottage is an incredibly pretty two-bedroom home from the outside that’s been beautifully-kept inside by the present owners, who have refurbished the whole place.

There are separate lounge, sitting room and dining rooms, with handsome beams running across the ceilings to give real cottage character.

The garden is a real feature too, a mix of formal planting, lawn and vegetable patch, with a greenhouse at the end.

For sale with James du Pavey. See more pictures and details about this property.

Location is the number one draw at Tignna-Mara, a five-bedroom villa on the banks of Loch Goil within the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Inside, however, there is also plenty to like. There is a huge hallway, three reception rooms, kitchen and utility, plus a gym and games room and a huge loft that could be converted into something truly spectacular.

For sale with Dunoon Property. See more pictures and details about this property.

11 bedrooms in an equestrian facility for under £400,000 sounds unimaginable, but that’s just what you’d be getting with Bailey Mill, placed just 8 miles from Newcastleton in Cumbria’s beautiful Bailey Water Valley.

The first lot includes the main house and four self-catering apartments, as well as the formal gardens. For those really keen on living the countryside life, the second lot includes stables, a ménage, two further apartments and various plots of land. The choice is yours.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

There’s an astonishing amount of period character in this extremely pretty cottage, surrounded by a wraparound garden in a village not far from Barry.

A stone fireplace and door surrounds give an almost gothic feel to the place in parts, and it’s lovely to see those original details being preserved – the pretty stone wall in the bathroom being a case in point.

For sale with Watts & Morgan. See more pictures and details about this property.

A few miles north of the wonderful town of Rye you’ll find the village of Wittersham, and in that village sits this four-bedroom home that is bursting with potential.

It certainly needs some TLC and there are structural issues to address as well, but for a brave buyer there will be all manner of things to love about this family home, from its fine proportions and its location on the prettily-named Swan Street.

For sale with Warner & Gray. See more pictures and details about this property.