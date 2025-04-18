Hidden excellence in a £7.5 million north London home
Behind the traditional façades of Provost Road, you will find something very special.
We all enjoy the wolf in sheep's clothing. The idea of being underestimated by those who might seek to belittle you. A quiet confidence. It’s a strange idea to apply to a property, but one that I like. Why show off? Much more fun to have the nicest house on your street, but one that looks like every other house on the street.
And so we head to Provost Road in North London. On these quiet colourful streets, near Belsize park, we find something quite special, but only if you know where to look. Behind these relatively unassuming façades, one is not like the others. One is a RIBA-award winning home designed by architects Eldridge Smerin. It is for sale with Savills for £7.5 million.
Occupying the corner, this five-bedroom home is achingly modern — polished concrete floors, stainless steel surfaces, open-plan living spaces. Arranged over two floors, the property offers more than 4,000sq ft of living space, set around a central courtyard and with gardens designed by Jinny Blom.
This is a home of the highest quality, as these pictures no doubt reveal. ‘Originally built in 1864, this family home has benefitted from a first class modern extension that perfectly combines old with new,’ says Elias Raymond, head of sales in Primrose Hill.
‘The extensive use of glass creates a striking “wow” factor, making this one of the finest examples of indoor-outdoor living I’ve ever seen. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted views of the beautifully landscaped garden — a true oasis in the heart of the city.’
This home on Provost Road is for sale with Savills for £7.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
