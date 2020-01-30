An 18th-century manor house in Powys that may just convince you to move to Wales

Wanting a change of scene? Dan Y Castell, a gorgeous townhouse metres from the UK’s best high street in 2018, may just be the house for you.

When the first Severn Bridge was opened by The Queen in 1966, it was hailed as the dawn of a new economic era for south Wales, slashing what had been a 12-hour journey to London’s West End.

Although removing bridge tolls in December 2018 – saving commuters up to £1,400 a year – might not have felt quite as momentous, agents say the change has fuelled a spike in interest in Welsh property.

Only yards from the town centre of popular Crickhowell, crowned the UK’s best high street in 2018, is 18th-century Dan Y Castell, on the market with Bidmead Cook for £1.35 million.

A wonderful example of an 18th century townhouse, Dan Y Castell is set in magnificent gardens, with beautiful views out over the Welsh countryside. One of the most important houses in Crickhowell, the majority of the Georgian townhouse dates from around 1734 with some much earlier origins evident that gained it its Grade-II rating.

Sitting in the Brecon Beacons National Park, the Dan Y Castell is in prime position for anyone who enjoys outdoor pursuits. Riding, fishing, hiking, paragliding and bird watching are all minutes from its doors – as well as hundreds of walking trails in the surrounding area.

As with many older properties, Dan Y Castell has seen some extensive remodelling to bring it in line with the times – firstly in the early 20th century and more recently in the early 21st century. The house may need a few licks of paint to bring it into line with its new owners tastes, but with a bit of work it’s sure to be an incredibly family home.

The six-bedroom property already benefits from a conservatory, cellar and domestic offices, with views from the garden over the glorious Brecon Beacons.

It’s an exciting adventure, there’s no doubt about it. So, have you been convinced to start a new adventure in Wales? If you’re looking for something further afield, we know there are a few Scottish castles for sale...

Dan Y Castell is on the market through Bidmead Cook for £1.35 million. Click here for more information and images.