A 16th century castle on an 886-acre estate in the Cairngorms, and an incredible opportunity to make a real difference for generations tocome

This Aberdeenshire estate comes complete with a fairytale 16th century castle, originally built by a powerful Scottish clan.

A spectacular 886-acre estate that puts rewilding at its heart is up for sale to the northeast of the Cairngorms National Park.

Beldorney Estate includes the striking 16th century Beldorney Castle, built by the Gordon family, one of the most influential clans in the region at the time. It is one of the earliest Z plan castles in the north east of Scotland and is bound to catch the eye of architecture buffs.

The Aberdeenshire estate is on the market for £5,000,000 via Strutt & Parker.

Beldorney Castle has been developed over the years, including the addition of two wings in 1679 and remodelling in 1713, when coved ceilings and bolection-moulded chimney pieces were introduced. It has also (thankfully) been restored and upgraded in more recent years too.

Still, it’s not lost its historic charm and there are ‘fragmentary remains’ of original wall and ceiling paintings, according to Strutt & Parker.

The castle boasts enormous and atmospheric reception rooms. The Grand Hall is quite a spectacle with pitch pine panelling, as is the Upper Hall, with a beamed, vaulted ceiling. In fact, there are quite a few vaulted rooms around here.

But there’s a (slightly) more low-key side to the castle too: a kitchen, dining room, two drawing rooms, cloak room, utility room and dressing room. Bold-painted walls are the order of the day in many of these rooms.

The castle has five bedrooms, with a further two in a self-contained apartment in the south wing.

Like most estates of this scale and stature, Beldorney Estate comes with an assortment of other buildings: two stone cottages, a farmhouse, and several outbuildings.

But what of the land itself? Well, it’s dominated by grassland. But there’s also woodland, wetland, and heathland and scrub.

Robert McCulloch, Head of Strutt & Parker’s Estates & Farm Agency Department in Scotland, says: ‘The chance to own a Scottish castle will carry an undeniable allure with buyers, offering a blend of history, prestige, and architectural beauty.

‘However, its diverse landscape and location on the River Deveron provide much more than just scenic value – they present a meaningful opportunity to contribute to nature recovery and support community development.’

If you’re a serious buyer, it’s worth noting that Highlands Rewilding, the owner of Beldorney Estate, is on the lookout for a buyer or an investor who shares its vision.

McCulloch explains: ‘Although the sale is open to a broad range of potential buyers, preference will be given to those who align with Highlands Rewilding’s vision for the estate’s future and are willing to enter into a long-term management agreement to allow Highlands Rewilding to continue to manage the land. It is a rare chance to invest in a property with both historical and ecological significance.’

Beldorney Estate is on the market for £5,000,000 via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.