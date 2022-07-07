An amazing barn-style house that backs onto ancient woodland in a sought-after Hampshire village

Described as 'a home of real warmth and substance,' Deer's Leap offers high-quality, spacious accommodation, as well as stabling, paddocks and workshops.

On the outskirts of the village of Micheldever, Deer’s Leap is an unusual, oak-frame, barn-style house, clad in English cedar, that draws on the Arts-and-Crafts for inspiration and was designed by the architect Huw Thomas.

The property is currently on the market via Winkworth with a guide price of £2.25 million, and including its substantial outbuildings, offers 6,000sq ft of accommodation in total.

‘Magnificent arches over the most impressive log-burning chimney’ are part of the exposed joinery aesthetic and, together with a galleried landing, provide a focal point to the spacious four-bedroom house.

The 3¼-acre grounds include an ornamental pond, gardens, stables, garage, car barn, garden store, kennels and workshop, with direct gated access into the Forestry Commission’’s tranquil Micheldever Woods, known for its flurry of bluebells in spring.

Micheldever: What you need to know

Location: Hampshire, 6 miles north of Winchester. There are excellent transport links via the M3, A303 and rail services from Micheldever Station which connects to London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: The highly sought-after village — dotted with charming thatched houses — benefits from its own village shop, primary school, church and post office, and has a strong community feel, with many residents organising annual social events.

Things to do: There are plenty of idyllic walks to explore through the countryside, especially through Micheldever Woods, where you can spot a range of birds and deer. Winchester is just a short drive away, offering a good selection of restaurants and shops.

Schools: Micheldever C of E Primary School and Itchen Abbas Primary School are both rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews.

