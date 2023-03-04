An amazing Victorian villa in the grounds of a ancient palace, yet under 10 miles from central London

Located in the ancient Royal grounds of Eltham Palace, Mottisfont Hall has undergone a major 15 year transformation which has resulted in the creation of a spectacular family home.

What was once eight flats is now arguably one of Greenwich’s most unique and inviting homes, spanning over 14,000 sq. ft of expertly re-imagined living space.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £6.5 million, Mottisfont Hall offers 10 bedrooms, seven reception rooms, a ‘leisure floor’ and separate three-bed coach house.

The magnificent family home is set within an acre of land on the ancient royal grounds of Eltham Palace.

During the 14th century, Eltham Palace was one of the ‘largest and most frequented royal residences in the country’. Monarchs, including Henry VII, often stayed here and hunt in the surrounding parks.

Built in the 1860s, the house retains many of its period features including Victorian mosaic floors, oak and walnut panelling and lofty, tall ceilings. These meet with new large crittal windows, expansive sky lights and subtle circular features (including an eye-catching glass feature in the orangery).

The orangery is as unique as it is spectacular with exposed red brick walls and huge floor-to-ceiling windows. This new appearance runs through into the kitchen and open-plan living space.

Areas that retain more of a traditional appearance, with wood panelled walls and decorative cornicing, include the impressive entrance hallway, the study and the upstairs bedrooms.

The result is a home that gently balances old and new, without compromising on any of the original features or overall style.

On the lower ground floor, you’ll find a sauna, 25 metre swimming pool and jacuzzi (which are still under construction) and a gym.

The separate three-bedroom coach house is completely self-contained and could be split into two apartments if needed.

Outside, the rear garden features an expansive lawn which runs 125 metres deep. A raised patio area and mature trees complete the space.

Recommended videos for you

Eltham town is just a five minutes’ walk and you’ll find railway stations in both Eltham and Mottingham which run a 25 minute service to Charing Cross and under 20 minute journey to London Bridge.

Blackheath Golf Course lies to the south and Eltham Palace grounds border the rear garden making this an incredibly lucrative position.

Mottisfont Hall is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers £6.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.