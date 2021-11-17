An Arts-and-Crafts house in miniature for sale in the heart of a leafy London suburb

If you're looking for a beautifully remodelled period property in a quiet corner of London that is set amongst a beautiful backdrop, then you can't do much better than the Old Gate House.



London is no stranger to property development projects, but at Old Gate House in the conservation area of Sydenham Hill promises to offer more soul and a lot more history than most — and something of a country cottage feel, as romantic, dappled light filters through almost every window.

Set amongst beautiful leafy, landscaped gardens, the property — which is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.2 million — is part of a selection of properties that form Beltwood Park, which the agents describe as a ‘visionary development’ in one of London’s ‘most desirable residential locations.’

Old Gate House is one of six ‘individually designed houses’ set in protected woodland that surrounds the original Grade II listed stately home (now configured as six luxury apartments) in Sydenham Hill — South East London’s answer to Hampstead Heath.

Although the house has been transformed into a stunning modern property, it still retains its period Arts and Crafts style charm, with the agents describing its overall look and setting as a ‘rural retreat.’

The downstairs accommodation is light, airy and mostly open-plan, with the living room opening into the spacious state of the art kitchen/dining room which benefits from all modern amenities.

Completing the downstairs space is a bedroom/study with a further two good-sized bedrooms on the first floor — both with en suites.

Sydenham Hill: What you need to know

Location: Sydenham is a district in south-east London. The suburb borders Crystal Palace Park and has great transport links, with stations at Forest Hill (overground), Sydenham (overground) and Sydenham Hill, which provides links into central London.

Atmosphere: The Vctorian suburb has been dubbed ‘London’s best kept secret’ — admittedly, that was probably the work of enterprising local estate agents rather than anyone else, yet it seems a fair thing to say of a place with a strong village community feel in a leafy corner of the city. There are a number of shops and restaurants along the high street, as well as Sydenham Wells Park.

Things to do: The Horniman Museum is situated close by, after which you can explore Dulwich Village, for its eclectic shopping, beautiful parks and friendly atmosphere. Or, take the overground into central London for endless shopping, restaurant and bars. There are excellent sporting facilities in the surrounding area, with the lido at Brockwell park providing year-round open-air swimming opportunities. There is also a golf course at Dulwich Golf Course, Crystal Palace football club just a ten minute drive away and the historic Herne Hill velodrome also nearby. Culture wise, there is the Dulwich Picture Gallery and Sydenham Arts which showcases displays via its many exhibitions and festivals.

Schools: Eliot Bank Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and Sydenham School (secondary) and Kelvin Grove Primary School are both rated ‘good’.

