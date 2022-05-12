An attractive family home in the North Cotswold AONB which offers lovely gardens and unbeatable countryside views

With seven acres, stabling and outbuildings, plus comfortable interiors, Greenhill Farm in the village of Sutton-under-Brailes is a fabulous home with plenty of space to enjoy.

Slightly more than eight miles north of Moreton-in-Marsh, Nick Rudge of Savills in Banbury offers ‘elegant edge of village living with striking views’ for £2.5m at Grade II-listed Greenhill Farm, in the unspoilt south Warwickshire village of Sutton-under-Brailes, at the northern tip of the Cotswolds AONB.

Built of local stone under a pitched Welsh grey slate roof, the house dates from the 18th century with 20th-century additions and has many period features, including open fireplaces, exposed timbers, deep window boards, panelled doors, flagstone floors, window seats and leaded lights.

Modernised in recent years, it stands in seven acres of enclosed gardens and paddocks, with frontage to the Sutton Brook.

The main house provides 4,650sq ft of living space, including two main reception rooms, a garden room, a kitchen/breakfast room, five to six bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms.

It comes with garaging, off-road parking and a range of timber outbuildings comprising two loose boxes, hay and garden stores.

Greenhill Farm is currently on the market via Savills for £2.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Sutton-under-Brailes: What you need to know

Location: North Oxfordshire, on the edge of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Oxford is approximately 28 miles to the south east; Banbury 12 miles to the east and Coventry just over 30 miles to the north.

Atmosphere: The pretty village is surrounded by rolling green countryside and formed mostly of period stone houses. It is also home to St.Thomas a Becket’s Church. Day to day amenities and village school can be found in nearby villages of Long Compton and Hook Norton

Things to do: There are hundreds of walking or riding routes to explore across the Cotswolds. The Cotswold Distillery is located in the neighbouring village of Whichford and the wider area is home to many well-known gastro pubs and farm shops, including Daylesford and Wyatts Farm Shop. Soho Farmhouse is just a short journey away, whilst golf courses are located at Feldon Valley, Lower Brailes and Chipping Norton.

Schools: Plenty of excellent choices in the area, including Kitebrook Prep School, King Edward VI, Shottery Grammar, Tudor Hall and Kingham.

See more property for sale in the area.