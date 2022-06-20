An award-winning oast barn conversion that overlooks the Swale Estuary in Kent

Distinctive Nouds Oast magically incorporates its conical oast roundels into flexible, beautiful living spaces that harmonise with the surrounding gardens and landscape.

Converted in the 1980s to an award-winning design by Lee Evans Architects, Nouds Oast takes advantage of its views towards the Swale estuary by having its kitchen and some reception rooms on the first floor, with direct access to a south-facing terrace.

Two former kilns are now the reception room and library and three of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor, except the cornerless master, with its dressing room and en-suite bathroom, which is up on the second floor.

A connected annexe contains two further bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

Outside, circular planting mirrors the oast and there’s plenty of colour, plus a tennis court, kitchen garden, garage, workshop and car port.

Lynsted: What you need to know

Location: In Kent, just a stone’s throw from the coast and approximately 15 miles from Canterbury.

Atmosphere: The charming village is surrounded by rolling Kent countryside where period homes decorate the village streets. There is an ancient church plus a local pub. Nearby Teynham has day-to-day amenities including a local primary school and shops.

Things to do: Residents are spoilt for choice with a number of scenic walks and rides on offer through the fruit farms and orchards. Nearby Teynham runs services to London and Dover, and the ancient market town of Faversham offers boutique shopping, cafes and restaurants along its picturesque streets.

Schools: Teynham Parochial Church of England Primary School and Alchemy School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

