An classic Georgian house in the heart of Farnham, with sweeping staircase and formal gardens that have to be seen

Six-bedroom Guildford House is a classic example of fine Georgian architecture in the delightful town of Farnham, Surrey.
For a classic Georgian property, look no further than Guildford House at Farnham, Surrey. Mike Sparks of Hamptons is quoting a guide price of £3.5 million for this elegant, Grade II*-listed property dating from the late 17th century with later additions.
The house offers accommodation on three floors including, on the ground floor, a hall, a kitchen/sitting room, three reception rooms plus a conservatory that takes in glorious views of the magnificent gardens.
A sweeping staircase leads upstairs where six bedrooms are laid across two floors.
The interiors have kept intact many of the original features, including tall sash windows, decorative ceiling cornices, decorative panelling, wide panelled doors and glazed arched fan lights
Owned by the same family since 1998, Guildford House occupies a prominent position on Castle Street and enjoys direct access to the 300-acre Farnham Park from its own delightful walled garden, which is well stocked with interesting plants interspersed with many water features.
Guildford House is for sale at £3.5 million via Hamptons — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.
Farnham: What you need to know
- Location: Ide Hill is 12 minutes’ drive from Sevenoaks, with its excellent conn ection to London
- Atmosphere: With a 12th-century Castle and streets lined with Georgian buildings that often hide more ancient origins, Farnham is a delightful market town with ample choice of shopping and culture opportunities, including an award-winning Farmers’ Market, the craft markets and theatre production at The Maltin gs, the New Ashgate Gallery, and the annual Farnham Food Festival. To all this, the upcoming Brightwells Yard development will soon add a six-screen cinema, cafes, bars and restaurants.
- Things to do: The town is surrounded by open countryside and National Trust land offering great scope for walking, riding and, with some luck, spotting a blockbuster film in the making — nearby Bourne Wood was the backdrop to Gladiator, Thor: The Dark World and Wonder Woman.
- Schools: Farnham has a good selection of schools, including South Farnham in the state sector, and, among the independents, Edgeborough and Frensham Heights.
- Find more properties in the area.