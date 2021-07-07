An classic Georgian house in the heart of Farnham, with sweeping staircase and formal gardens that have to be seen

Six-bedroom Guildford House is a classic example of fine Georgian architecture in the delightful town of Farnham, Surrey.

For a classic Georgian property, look no further than Guildford House at Farnham, Surrey. Mike Sparks of Hamptons is quoting a guide price of £3.5 million for this elegant, Grade II*-listed property dating from the late 17th century with later additions.

The house offers accommodation on three floors including, on the ground floor, a hall, a kitchen/sitting room, three reception rooms plus a conservatory that takes in glorious views of the magnificent gardens.

A sweeping staircase leads upstairs where six bedrooms are laid across two floors.

The interiors have kept intact many of the original features, including tall sash windows, decorative ceiling cornices, decorative panelling, wide panelled doors and glazed arched fan lights

Owned by the same family since 1998, Guildford House occupies a prominent position on Castle Street and enjoys direct access to the 300-acre Farnham Park from its own delightful walled garden, which is well stocked with interesting plants interspersed with many water features.

Guildford House is for sale at £3.5 million via Hamptons — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Farnham: What you need to know