An elegant 17th century Manor House in Devon with royal connections, an ornate dining hall, rose garden and private lake

Described as 'one of Devon's most captivating houses', Grade I Listed The Manor House is a splendid 400 year old property set amongst rolling grounds.

The life and times of Job as he was tested to prove his loyalty to God may not be your average fireplace fodder, but the carvings over the fireplace in the 16th-century panelled drawing room at The Manor House, Bradninch — some 12 miles north-east of Exeter and surrounded by Duchy of Cornwall farmland — will certainly inspire stimulating conversation, as will the en-suite master bedroom or King Charles Room, where Charles I slept in 1644.

Penny Churchill took a look at the place last year, calling it ‘one of mid-Devon’s most captivating country houses’. It’s gained new momentum on the market now as the vendors have changed agents, and agreed a generous £1m trim to the asking price since last June.

Beyond that striking master suite there are four further bedrooms, plus a self-contained apartment on the second floor.

The seven-acre grounds are dotted with mature trees, including an ancient Lucombe oak, plus a rose garden, lake, stream and indoor swimming pool.

The Manor House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bradninch: What you need to know

Location: About three miles south of Cullompton, in Devon. Exeter is 12 miles to the south where Great Western trains connect to Penzance and London Paddington. Access to the M5 is just a few miles from the property.

Atmosphere: The town has a great range of facilities including a doctors surgery, several pubs, a cricket club, an excellent primary school, several churches and shops.

Things to do: The South West is a haven for those who love the outdoors. The East Devon AONB is a couple of miles away, and beaches at Seaton, Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton are popular spots along the coast. Walk the South West coast path or head to Exmouth for sailing and water sports. The Cathedral city of Exeter also offers plenty to do in terms of culture, food and shopping.

Schools: The Duchy School Bradninch is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and Silverton Church of England Primary School and Cullompton Community College are both rated ‘good.’

