An elegant country home that’s somehow to be found in the middle of Islington

In the heart of the Barnsbury Conservation Area you’ll find an immaculately presented Georgian Villa with private established gardens and spacious accommodation to suit any needs. James Fisher takes a look.

Containing many of the best examples of formal late-Georgian/early-Victorian residential developments in London, the Barnsbury Conservation Area in Islington is one of London’s finest.

Within the heart of it you will find this Grade II-listed, double-fronted and detached property on Barnsbury Park. It arrives onto the market via Savills with a guide price of £9.5 million.

With more than 5,000sq ft of living space spread over three floors, this is a ‘countryside home’ with all the appeal of living in central London.

Tall ceilings and large sash windows provide plenty of space and light — the study in particular benefits from two impressive floor-to-ceiling arched windows overlooking the garden.

The first floor consists of seven bedrooms and the entertaining areas are concentrated on the ground and ‘garden’ floors.

This includes a well-sized gym which opens up to the rear garden and a versatile family-style kitchen with a large central island and a range cooker, helping to create that country-in-the-city feel.

The gardens are certainly not to be overlooked: the front offers an extremely attractive entrance to the property, whereas the rear has been beautifully landscaped and maintained, offering year-round delight and privacy with mature trees and a patio area for al fresco dining.

The sublime Hemingford Arms, one of London’s best (according to me) is just down the road. But it’s not all just great pubs and restaurants — transport links are plentiful, too, with stations at Caledonian Road & Barnsbury and Highbury and Islington, as well as bus routes in all directions.

This Georgian Villa on Barnsbury Park is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £9.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.