An elegant Georgian farmhouse near Stratford-upon-Avon which comes with romantic wild gardens and a studio

Lovely interiors and even lovelier gardens make Stamford Hall Farm in the Warwickshire village of Ettington completely irresistible.
White roses and wisteria mingle in a carefree manner around the front door and sash windows of Georgian Stamford Hall Farm, eight miles from Stratford-upon-Avon near the village of Ettington.
The Grade II listed farmhouse stands elegantly in its surroundings, composed of red brick under a pitch slate and clay tile roof, and is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.75 million.
Set in just over eight acres—much of which, apart from the gardens, is wildflower meadow (and looks very pretty seen through the windows)—the secluded six-bedroom house has all the cornicing, fan lights, exposed timbers and fireplaces one expects from a property of its era.
It is approached by two drives—one, from the west, from the ancient Fosse Way.
A separate garage block is currently an artist’s studio, but could be a home office or separate accommodation.
Stamford Hall Farm is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.
Ettington: What you need to know
Location: About 5.5 miles from Stratford-upon-Avon and almost equidistance between Oxford and Birmingham.
Atmosphere: Formerly known as ‘Eatington’, the village is believed to have been an historic Saxon settlement and Roman encampment. There are two churches, two pubs, a primary school, post office and local shop within the village.
Things to do: There are a number of golf courses around Stratford-upon-Avon, as well as further shopping and leisure facilities — including theatres. Coventry and Oxford offer further cultural and historical days out, whilst those after a spot of sport can head to Warwick for racing, Silverstone for motor racing and Southam for Polo.
Schools: Warwick Prep, Stratford Prep School and Ettington C of E Primary School are the local primary options with Rugby School, Warwick (Boys), Kings High (Girls) and Kingsley School for secondary.
See more property for sale in the area.
Best country houses for sale this week
Catch up on the best country houses for sale this week that have come to the market via Country Life.