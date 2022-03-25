An elegant Georgian farmhouse near Stratford-upon-Avon which comes with romantic wild gardens and a studio

Lovely interiors and even lovelier gardens make Stamford Hall Farm in the Warwickshire village of Ettington completely irresistible.

White roses and wisteria mingle in a carefree manner around the front door and sash windows of Georgian Stamford Hall Farm, eight miles from Stratford-upon-Avon near the village of Ettington.

The Grade II listed farmhouse stands elegantly in its surroundings, composed of red brick under a pitch slate and clay tile roof, and is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.75 million.

Set in just over eight acres—much of which, apart from the gardens, is wildflower meadow (and looks very pretty seen through the windows)—the secluded six-bedroom house has all the cornicing, fan lights, exposed timbers and fireplaces one expects from a property of its era.

It is approached by two drives—one, from the west, from the ancient Fosse Way.

A separate garage block is currently an artist’s studio, but could be a home office or separate accommodation.

Ettington: What you need to know

Location: About 5.5 miles from Stratford-upon-Avon and almost equidistance between Oxford and Birmingham.

Atmosphere: Formerly known as ‘Eatington’, the village is believed to have been an historic Saxon settlement and Roman encampment. There are two churches, two pubs, a primary school, post office and local shop within the village.

Things to do: There are a number of golf courses around Stratford-upon-Avon, as well as further shopping and leisure facilities — including theatres. Coventry and Oxford offer further cultural and historical days out, whilst those after a spot of sport can head to Warwick for racing, Silverstone for motor racing and Southam for Polo.

Schools: Warwick Prep, Stratford Prep School and Ettington C of E Primary School are the local primary options with Rugby School, Warwick (Boys), Kings High (Girls) and Kingsley School for secondary.

