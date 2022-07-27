An elegant Georgian home set amid beautifully curated gardens, just three miles from the Jurassic Coast

Beautifully proportioned rooms, plenty of Georgian charm and wonderful gardens meet at Winfrith House, in the pretty village of Winfrith Newburgh, in Dorset.

Found just three miles from the Jurassic Coast and the Lulworth Cove UNESCO World Heritage Site stands Winfrith house, in all its Georgian glory. The Grade II listed property is situated at the heart of the popular village of Winfrith Newburgh, behind a tall brick wall which Pevsner described as being ‘recklessly high.’

Built in the 18th century with further additions added throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the property now finds itself on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.5 million. It is the perfect example of a classic Georgian building, the grade A student if you will, with well-proportioned rooms with tall ceilings, sash windows, decorative plasterwork and many working fireplaces (including an ‘Adam’ style fireplace in the dining room).

From the approach, the house gives off a regal charm — a classic portico juts out from the red brick façade, which is laden with mature wisteria and a combination of shrubs and climbing roses.

Accommodation is generous and spacious. Downstairs you’ll find a study, drawing room, dining room, sitting room and a large kitchen/breakfast room which runs along the far right-hand side of the house. Here, a two-oven, indigo-blue Aga sits in the centre of the room, surrounding which are hand-painted timber cabinets and a large stone worktop.

Plenty of light floods this space, with windows on three sides and glazed doors which open up to the terrace outside. Another door leads to a secondary staircase — believed to be original — which links to two bedrooms, as well as the wine cellar in the basement and cloakroom on the ground floor.

There are seven bedrooms in total, with the potential to turn a small upstairs study into an eighth room. The master suite enjoys bay windows, a dressing room and en-suite, whilst the others are equally well-proportioned.

The gardens match the elegance of the house, are were carefully curated by the present owners and garden designer Jane Hurst. The outside space is predominantly formed using a series of ‘rooms’ which are interlinked via a lavender walkway. Set in just over two acres, the gardens comprise of a terrace, formal lawns, croquet lawn, a swimming pool and tennis court, mature trees, a pergola and a parterre garden.

There are also a number of brick-built outbuildings which sit along the northern boundary wall. These are currently used as a potting shed, a double garage (situated opposite the remnants of an 18th century, listed gatehouse), garden store, a pool plant room and former ‘well room’.

It is everything you would expect from a house of this age and stature, and combined with the sublime gardens, would make for an exceptional family home in a great corner of the country.

Winfrith House is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Winfrith Newburgh: What you need to know

Location: In the Dorset AONB, just three miles from the coast and Lulworth Cove. Dorchester is about 10 miles away and rail services run from Wool and Moreton.

Atmosphere: Known as Winfrith, the highly-renowned village is home to an award-winning village shop and post office, a primary school and pub. Both Dorchester and Wareham offer a wider range of amenities and supermarkets.

Things to do: The village is known thanks to its close proximity to the Jurassic Coast and the geological wonder, Lulworth Cove. Scenery is spectacular and there are many walks along the South West Coast Path to enjoy the view. The beaches are beautiful and sailing/watersports is available from Weymouth and Poole.

Schools: Wool Church of England Primary School and Lulworth and Winfrith C of E Primary School are both good local primary options. For secondary, there’s the Purbeck School. There are also a number of excellent independent schools, with Sunninghill Prep, Bryanston, Milton Abbey and Sherborne.

