An elegant Victorian Villa in the Torquay Riviera, with stunning sea views and sweeping grounds

With its Victorian grandeur and years of meticulous restoration work, it's not hard to see why Middle Warberry Court is known as 'one of Torquay's most imposing homes.

‘On the sea-facing side of Warberry Hill, the villa preserves the essence of Victorian style with 21st-century living, presented with a meticulous eye to detail,’ say agents of Middle Warberry Court, which sits handsome, gleaming white and in fine fettle both inside and out on the ‘Torquay Riviera’ and was once one of the town’s most imposing homes.

Now on the market via agents John Couch with a guide price of £1.5 million, Middle Warberry Court was, like many of Torquay’s ‘signature villas’, built during the mid 19th century.

The current owners acquired the property in 1989 and throughout their ownership have extensively restored and repaired much of the house, using highly skilled tradesmen from both the local area and London.

Marble fireplaces feature throughout and the elegant drawing room has two bay windows that look out over the gardens towards the sea—views that are also enjoyed by two of the four bedrooms upstairs (the master is en suite), not to mention a beautifully restored Art Deco marble bathroom.

The south-facing gardens and grounds have also received the same high level of attention and care as seen in the house. A sweeping lawn meets with established trees, Mediterranean shrubbery and a 120ft York paved terrace.

Torquay: What you need to know

Location: Torquay is a seaside town on the southwest Devon coast, located between Plymouth and Exeter. The nearest train station is within the town, which offers Great Western rail services and links to London.

Atmosphere: Torquay is a popular town, nicknamed the ‘English Riviera’ thanks to its beautiful beaches — such as Babbacombe and Oddicombe — which makes it popular with visitors. Torquay harbour is home to a marina and numerous shops, cafes and restaurants and was also the birthplace and home of Agatha Christie.

Things to do: If stretches of beautiful coastline, beaches, sailing and water sports aren’t your thing, then head to Torre Abbey — a monastery founded in 1196, which is home to beautiful gardens and art galleries. There are also a number of independent and chain shops and restaurants within the town.

Schools: Warberry C of E Academy, Ellacombe Church of England Academy and All Saints Babbacombe C of E Primary School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

