An enchanting yellow stone house in the heart of a Saxon village

Vine House in Carlby dates back to before the 1700s and combines period features with modern comforts.

You could be forgiven for thinking that Vine House is something of a countryside ‘mini estate’, considering it comes with a main house, a garage with workshop, gardens, a barn and annexe and some 2,000sq ft of living space.

However, it’s in the heart of the Lincolnshire village of Carlby, some six miles from Stamford, and offers that ideal mix of privacy and space in a village setting. Vine House is listed with Fine & Country for £850,000.

The charming yellow stone property dates back to before the 1700s and original features, such as inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams, reflect its history.

Inside the main house are three bedrooms, a family bathroom and a home office. A light-filled extension features an additional bedroom and modern bathrooms.

Outside, the garden is in need of some love, but offers ample space for either a budding or experienced gardener to transform it.

The old barn opposite the house has planning permission to be made into a two bedroom cottage and the garage building also has an outline planning for a house.

Vine House offers the ideal mix of privacy and space in a village setting. Credit: Fine & Country

Carlby, Lincolnshire: What you need to know

Location: Vine House is situated in Carlby, Lincolnshire. The small village lies just east of the A1 trunk road and north of the A16, and is six miles from Stamford.

Atmosphere: Carlby dates back to Saxon times and has a village hall, bowls club and playing field. The nearby market town of Stamford has a wealth of historic charm including 17th and 18th-century stone buildings and five medieval churches.

Things to do: Burghley House, the location of Burghley Horse Trials, is close to Stamford. The fabulous 16th century house, stunning gardens and parkland are well worth a visit.

Schools: The area offers an excellent selection of state and private schools, including Stamford School, Grantham Girls' School and The King's School.

