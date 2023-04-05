An exemplary Georgian home that’s ‘a totally private oasis’, yet just an hour from London

Georgian architecture doesn’t get much better than at The Old Rectory, with its elegant interiors, beautiful private gardens and additional Coach House and cottage.

Tucked away on the edge of the hamlet of Hoggeston, the Old Rectory takes full advantage of the surrounding Buckinghamshire countryside.

The property is on the market

The Grade II*-listed Georgian home features five bedrooms and is as traditional as they come, as shown by the steps up to the front door, projecting wings, red brick and high-ceilinged reception rooms.

Despite its delicate period exterior, the house has been blessed with modern amenities, such as a brand new contemporary kitchen/breakfast room, and sensitively updated interiors.

The accommodation spans four floors, with each room as pristine as the next.

The gardens feature secondary accommodation in the form of the Coach House (two further bedrooms) and extend to three acres.

There are also several other outbuildings, including one which has formerly been used as a cottage/recording studio.

As well as the Coach House and stables, the gardens feature a small lake, several areas of open lawn, a tennis court and a heated swimming pool. Mature trees and hedging surrounds the gardens, creating a totally private oasis.

Although remote, Hoggeston is conveniently set close to several towns, with Buckingham approximately 10 miles to the north and Aylesbury just over eight miles south. You’ll also find Leighton Buzzard to the east and Bicester to the west.

The Old Rectory is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.35 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.