An exquisite Buckinghamshire farmhouse which Charles II once gifted to one of his mistresses

The origins of this historic Buckinghamshire house can be traced back to around 1600. And you can still live it up like royalty in the magnificent ‘party barn’ fit for a Tudor banquet.



Fancy following in the footsteps of royalty? Well cast your eye over idyllic Radnage Bottom Farm in Buckinghamshire, which is on the market via Knight Frank and Blue Book Agency for £2.35 million.

The village of Radnage has a rich history. The manor of Radnage is thought to have come into the possession of the Crown after the Norman Conquest. Local lore even suggests that Radnage Bottom Farm was the site of kennels and a hunting lodge used by King John before he granted it to the Knights Templar in 1215.

And there’s more royal history in later centuries: King Charles II reportedly gifted the manor to one of his mistresses, by which time this house had already been standing for several decades.

The main part of the traditional brick and flint farmhouse dates back to around 1600. This Grade II-listed house has been brought to the market for the first time in 36 years, so understandably is in need of TLC here — but its period charm shines through.

With its exposed beams, handsome fireplaces and original doors, Radnage Bottom Farm is brimming with character features. The large inglenook fireplace in the sitting room even has toasty seats either side and an old bread oven.

The principal rooms — reception hall, dining room and sitting room — are all south-facing, with far-reaching views of the rolling countryside.

The kitchen is arguably the beating heart of the country house. It leads on to a discreet study, utility room and workshop, pantry, conservatory, and boot room.

There are two staircases to the first floor, where there are four bedrooms, three with ensuites. And there’s a fifth bedroom and separate bathroom on the second floor.

If the farmhouse doesn’t provide enough space, there’s always the two Grade II-listed barns. Although ‘barns’ doesn’t quite do them justice.

One barn, used for entertaining, has dark beams and old windows that give it a distinctly Tudor banquet vibe. The other barn has exposed beams and a mezzanine hay loft and is used for storage.

Other outbuildings include former kennels, which could potentially (subject to planning) be converted into further bedrooms.

The house is surrounded by a pretty garden and grounds, which include an old well, an orchard and a recently resurfaced tennis court. It’s situated in the picturesque Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Radnage Bottom Farm is currently on the market via Knight Frank and Blue Book Agency for £2,350,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agents for further details.