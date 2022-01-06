An exquisite country house in the heart of Zone 3 that gets away with mixing Jane Austen with a touch of Star Wars

'Ah! There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort. Nobody can be more devoted to home than I am,' wrote Jane Austen in Emma. And she might have had this place in mind when she penned that line.

I think a lot of us would agree with that Jane Austen quote — particularly after the festive period, (Omicron isolated, or not) when sofa and body become so well acquainted that the threat of two entities becoming one suddenly feels like a very real possibility.

It’s fitting then, that this home — currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £3.95 million — is a cost family home that also has a touch of 18th century grandeur… along with a few more surprising touches.

Effortlessly stylish, spacious and with the ever-elusive outdoor space that London property craves, Lyndale House is a wonderful private home, set back from the road via a Roman ‘Doric’ archway.

The house manages to capture the essence of a Queen Anne-style home (it was built in the 1730s), being the sort of place which you could easily imagine appearing in an adaptation of a Jane Austen novel. Yet it also reflects the fact that this is a home that has been the recipient of much care and attention — the current owners carried out a thorough ‘sympathetic restoration and improvement programme’ in recent years.

The Grade II-listed property in London’s Highgate Hill originally dates back to 1630, but most of the property was rebuilt in 1730 and now forms part of a terrace known as The Bank.

It retains many of its early 18th century additions — large window shutters, original fireplaces and ornate ceiling mouldings — all of which create the backdrop of a superbly decorated home.

So far, so traditional… and then you come across the rather ominous, large wall hanging that looks like some sort of shrine to Darth Vader — albeit a Darth Vader who seems to be going to a fancy dress party as Chewbacca.

Swiftly moving on from the Star Wars touches in the sitting room, the five-bed property spans five floors and offers over 3,000 sq ft of stylish yet versatile accommodation.

The lower ground floor is where you’ll find the charming, country-style kitchen, dining room and wine cellar.

Above on the ground floor there are more formal reception rooms, all superbly done with bold design that mixes old and new effortlessly, as well as a passage through to a concealed private courtyard.

Split above the first, second and third floors are five elegant bedrooms and accompanying marble bathrooms.

The cherry on the cake of this already delectable property is undoubtedly the large, ‘wildlife garden’ that spans over 200 ft (remember, we’re in London, not in the Scottish highlands). A treehouse tucked away in the leafy corners makes this a wonderful space for all ages.

Lyndale House is currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £3.95 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Highgate Hill: What you need to know

Location: Opposite Waterlow Park, just 200 meters from Highgate High Street in North London, near Hampstead Heath. Archway Underground (Northern Line), Highgate Underground (Northern Line) and Upper Holloway (Overground) are all situated close by.

Atmosphere: The area is well known for its great selection of independent shops, excellent schools and close proximity to parks and green areas.

Things to do: Explore Hampstead Health and Waterlow Park and make the most of the numerous excellent cafes, restaurants and bars in the area.

Schools: Most notably in the area is Highgate School and Channing School for Girls. For primary there is St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School which received and ‘outstanding’ review from Ofsted.

