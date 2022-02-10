An exquisite Georgian house in the Suffolk countryside with a 32ft ballroom and ‘magical’ gardens that have been 35 years in the making

Red-bricked Cedar Court is a simply stunning Grade-II listed, Queen Anne style property, believed to date from 1760 with plenty of hidden gems inside to discover and exemplary equestrian facilities.

Grade II-listed Cedar Court, in Alderton, near Woodbridge, is nothing short of magnificent.

The kitchen and breakfast room seems as good a place as any to start. A stately blue Aga complements the bespoke units and underfloor heating ensures there’s no visual clutter to distract the eye.

However, this is just the beginning, for the rest of Cedar Court is just as — if not more — magnificent.

Having been in the same ownership for the past 35 years, the stately property is now on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.75 million.

The same attention to details pervades the entire house, which has five elegant reception rooms, including a 32ft formal dining room with full-height glass doors opening onto the terrace.

Four bedrooms take up the first floor, with six more on the second floor.

The gardens outside combine lawns with mature trees, orchard, kitchen gardens, meadows, a water garden and a terrace that’s perfect for alfresco dining.

Cedar Court is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.75 million

