An exquisite house full of character at the foot of the hill where the Grand Old Duke of York marched his 10,000 men

Crayke Manor sits at the bottom of Castle Hill, immortalised by its appearance in one of our best-loved nursery rhymes. Penny Churchill takes a look at this beautiful period home.

In the rolling landscape of North Yorkshire’s Howardian Hills you’ll find the historic village of Crayke, which stands on the southern slopes of Castle Hill — the hill where, back in the day, ‘the grand old Duke of York’ reputedly marched his 10,000 men up and then down again. Half a mile below the village is Grade II*-listed Crayke Manor, for sale through Savills at a guide price of £2.25m.

Sympathetically renovated over the years, this charming 5,858sq ft house is set in 17½ acres of gardens, parkland, pasture and paddocks. Most recently it’s been in use as a successful wedding venue, but could easily be reconfigured as a private family home — one with truly breathtaking period interiors that really must be seen.

Clad in exquisite wisteria, Crayke Manor offers ‘character-filled accommodation with a modern twist’, including four main reception rooms, a large kitchen, nine bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Of particular note is the 37ft-long drawing room, the focal point of the house.

There is also a guest cottage, kitchen garden, tennis court, outbuildings and stabling.

Crayke Manor (previously called Wyndham Hall after its 17th-century owner, Thomas Wyndham), which, according to the Victoria County History — North Riding (1923), was ‘largely added to’ by its early 20th-century owner, Stephen Cliff, who retained the 17th-century building, but remodelled the interior with the addition of ‘a considerable quantity of ancient panelling of excellent design brought from Howley Hall, near Morley’.

Crayke Manor is for sale through Savills at a guide price of £2.25m — see more pictures and details.