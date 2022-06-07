An historic fort for sale with secret underground tunnels, Napoleonic pathways and a shower from the QE2

The sale of Fort Borstal presents an utterly unique opportunity to own an outstanding piece of history with scope for further development.

Believed to be the last Victorian fort under private ownership, Fort Borstal finds itself on the market via Savills for offers over £1.5 million.

Originally designed to hold the high ground southwest of Rochester to protect the Chatham dockyard, Fort Borstal was used as the base of an anti-aircraft battery during the Second World War.

Construction of the fort began in 1875 — following the Royal Commission on the Defence of the United Kingdom in 1859 — with works completed in 1895.

Its network of underground tunnels and Napoleonic pathways are just some of the unique features within the 50 acres of grounds in which it is located.

Externally, the fort is surrounded by 12ft concrete walls with original firing slots (great for keeping nosey neighbours at bay), and at its centre are nine former casements — used as billeting for soldiers during the war. Today, this space offers ample storage and stabling.

The current owners have dedicated two decades to the transformation of the fort, utilising every corner of the subterranean network to the highest capacity — the highlight of which is surely the secret bar and entertaining area, located in the old magazine chambers, which has been used in a number of music videos and films.

Built of polygonal design, Fort Borstal has sweeping views over the River Medley and is comprised of a series of dwellings, stables and store rooms, which offer exciting scope for further development.

The Guard House is a 1,900sq ft dwelling, offering two bedrooms, bright living space and a long galley-stye kitchen. The main dwelling can be found in the former Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, and has been recently refurbished to offer just over 3,000sq ft of striking accommodation.

Walking into the black and white tiled entrance hall, you will find three bedrooms, plus a spacious kitchen and drawing room with arched windows overlooking the former parade ground.

History is infused everywhere, and the network of tunnels and former ammunition rooms could be transformed into something really special.

Chris Spofforth, the head of Savills rural agency team and handling the sale of Fort Borstal says that, ‘without question, this is one of the most unusual sales I have been instructed on in my career. Not only does it have a wealth of history, Fort Borstal also presents an utterly unique opportunity to acquire a one-of-a-kind site that offers an exciting renovation or redevelopment project that brings with it an array of possible future uses.

‘This spectacular and diverse property, the like of which may not be seen again, is complemented by the viticulture, equestrian, natural capital and leisure potential of the sale, subject to the necessary consents.’

Fort Borstal is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £1.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Rochester: What you need to know

Location: On the Kent coast, just over 30 miles southeast of London. There are excellent communication links with trains running from Rochester to London St Pancras, London Bridge, Victoria, Cannon Street and Charing Cross. Gatwick Airport is also less than an hour away.

Atmosphere: Kent’s heritage coast was last year named one of the best places to visit in the entire world, according to Lonely Planet. Rochester is home to a pretty high street with a mix of independent and chain shops, plus a cathedral and castle.

Things to do: Visit Rochester Cathedral — the second oldest in England, and Rochester Castle. Charles Dickens spent much of his childhood in the surrounding Medway area (the district in which Rochester lies), and many buildings which feature in his work can still be visited today. There’s also a large cultural and create scene, with annual festivals and events held in the area.

Schools: St William of Perth Roman Catholic Primary School is rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews, The Rochester Grammar School, Brompton Academy and Chatham Grammar are also well-regarded.

