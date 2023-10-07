An idyllic 16th century home in one of the Cotswolds’ property hotspots

Solomon's Court is a delightful house in a prime location. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Lying almost equidistant between Stroud and Cirencester at Bournes Green, Solomon’s Court is a beautiful five-bedroom hall house located in a secluded position yet within reach of shops in Oakridge Lynch. Standing in just over 48 acres and enjoying far-reaching views over an unspoilt valley, it is for sale at £3.5m through Blue Book.

It is possible that there has been a building on the site since medieval times, although the farm was first recorded as part of the Over Lypiatt estate in 1526.

The current owners have undertaken a significant programme of restoration, looking after original details, including a special Jacobean plaster ceiling in the drawing room and original oak panelling in the staircase hallway.

The kitchen/breakfast room has an abundance of natural light, thanks to its south-facing aspect, and French doors lead out onto a sunny terrace.

A detached one-bedroom coach house has also been renovated to a high standard by the current owners and would be useful as a guest house.

‘This bit of Gloucestershire, north of the River Frome, has an old-world charm about it,’ explains Lindsay Cuthill, founder of Blue Book.

‘There is plenty of wealth here, but it’s much more under the radar than in other parts.’

He adds that the proximity of Stroud to Solomon’s Court will be a big draw for buyers. ‘Once, we may have talked up Cirencester and, although that’s still a lovely town, Stroud has become quite a magnet in recent years with the Saturday farmers’ market, good schools and lots of things to do.’

Solomon’s Court is for sale at £3.5m through Blue Book — see more pictures and details.