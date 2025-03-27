An bucolic dream in Pembrokeshire as a lakeside farmhouse comes up for sale
A lake, streams, 15 acres and five bedrooms. Rogershook might have it all.
What would your dream British home look like? A clifftop palace overlooking a beautiful beach? A crenellated fortress in the Scottish highlands? A thatched cottage in a snow-covered landscape, with a wisp of smoke rising into the crisp night sky?
We can but dream, which is sort of the point of the online property part of this website. Above you will see a home called Rogershook. As dream British homes go, the image of a still lake, a rowboat, animals grazing and a stone farmhouse overlooking it all surely ranks pretty high. For sale for £1.35 million with Country Living Group.
It almost feels silly to go on. With a view such as that one, it doesn’t really matter what the rest of the house looks like, or what else is in or on the 15 acres of land included in the asking price (a further 100 acres are available upon negotiation). It could be a ruin. Thankfully, it is anything but.
Where is it? Pembrokeshire. How long has it been owned in the same family? More than 60 years. How many bedrooms? Five. Is it surrounded by lush English countryside? It is. Do several streams skirt the property and buildings in carefully curated waterways, heading downhill and into the aforementioned lake? They do.
All of these questions, and their answers, tell you that Rogershook is a home of substantial character and charm. This is reflected in the splendid interiors, which feature a range of period features (EG, the original hearth, now occupied by an Aga) and modern comforts (EG, the very nice bathroom). There is also fast internet, which is provided by Starlink.
Outside, the 15 acres of gardens and grounds include three stone barns, which already have residential planning permission, and work on their conversion has already started.
Rogershook is for sale with Country Living Group for £1.35 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
