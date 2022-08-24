An ‘immensely rare’ recently renovated 11 bed Manor House, close to Port Isaac in Cornwall, that looks as good as it sounds

Exquisite interiors, magical gardens and grounds and a wonderful private setting — yet located just moments from the North Cornish coast —make Treharrock Manor a captivating property that is sure to entice buyers looking for their own slice of Cornwall.

Guests will be spoilt for choice with 11 bedrooms at Treharrock Manor, close to Port Isaac, Rock and Polzeath, with potential for further accommodation on the attic second floor.

‘It is immensely rare in this popular corner of Cornwall to find somewhere so imposing, private and yet within just a few minutes’ drive of the coast and all it has to offer,’ enthuses agent Josephine Ashby.

The Grade II-listed Georgian manor house also has a snooker room, wine cellar, cinema room and games room, plus an all-weather tennis court within its 13½ acres, as well as a pond, croquet lawn, bluebell woods, meadows, orchard and extensive gardens.

Consent has been granted for the conversion of the old coach house into a four-bedroom residence together with a new two-bedroom annexe with swimming pool and carport.

Treharrock Manor is currently on the market via JB Estates with a guide price of £3.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Port Isaac: What you need to know

Location: On the north Cornwall rugged coast, in between Tintagel (approximately 9 miles to the north) and Polzeath (just under 6 miles to the south).

Atmosphere: The hugely popular holiday destination is known in part due to the long-running Doc Martin series which is filmed here, but also thanks to its picturesque fishing harbour, quaint winding streets and access to breathtaking coastal walks.

Things to do: There is plenty to explore around the coastal town with numerous well-loved pubs and restaurants, the most impressive of which are run by renowned chef Nathan Outlaw. There is Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen within the harbour and two Michelin-starred restaurant Outlaw’s New Road at the top of the village. Other places include The Stargazy Inn, Port Gaverne Hotel, The Mote and Golden Lion. Beautiful beaches are plentiful and the south west coast path is unrivalled and a great way to explore the scenic coastline. The market town of Wadebridge is just 8 miles away and offers a selection of independent shops.

Schools: Port Isaac Community Primary School is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, Tintagel Primary School, St Kew ACE Academy, St Minver School, Wadebridge School and Liskeard School and Community College are also in the surrounding area.

