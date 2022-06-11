An impeccably restored Elizabethan Manor House where 15th century charm meets with timeless style

Not far from Taunton, surrounded by rugged countryside, stands Langford Manor: An outstanding historic home which has been renovated to an exceptional standard.

The fertile Vale of Taunton Deane, bounded by west Somerset’s three hill ranges—the Brendons in the west, Quantocks in the east and Blackdowns in the south—is an area of rich soil and plentiful water, described in 1609 by cartographer and antiquary John Norden as ‘the great paradise of England’.

According to the Victoria County History, the manor of Taunton Deane provided ‘a princely income’ for its powerful manorial landowners, among them the bishops of Winchester, who owned it from the 10th century and built the great castle at Taunton.

The parish of Fivehead, nine miles east of Taunton, lies on a ridge of reclaimed land that stretches from the small town of Langport to the Blackdown Hills, and overlooks Sedgemoor, part of the Somerset Levels and the Vale of the Isles.

Fresh to the market through Strutt & Parker comes Grade II*-listed Langford Manor at Fivehead, an impeccably restored Elizabethan manor house built around a 15th-century core and set in 7½ acres of immaculate gardens and grounds with views over open countryside. Selling agent Oliver Custance Baker quotes a guide price of £5 million.

According to its Historic England listing, there has been a house on the site since at least the 13th century. The present house is built on a double E-plan with a central 15th-century, east-west range; it was enlarged and remodelled in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, substantially restored in 1905 and again in the 20th and 21st centuries.

In 1518, the manor was left to the Dean and Canons of Exeter Cathedral who owned it until about 1860, during which time it was mainly occupied by tenant farmers.

During the latter part of the 19th century, Langford Farm, as it was then known, was left to deteriorate and became largely uninhabitable. In 1904, the estate was acquired by the Matterson family, who commissioned London architect Rupert Austin to renovate the house. In the mid 20th century, the house was split into two, but later reverted to a single dwelling and, more recently, an upmarket B&B.

The present owners have updated and refurbished the manor, which now offers more than 8,000sq ft of living space on three floors, including four main reception rooms, a study, library and kitchen/breakfast room, with the principal bedroom suite and four further bedrooms on the first floor and a self-contained apartment on the floor above. It comes with a lodge and three-bedroom cottage.

Approached through wooded parkland along a sweeping driveway, Langford Manor is wonderfully secluded and private. A range of stone outbuildings provides garaging and storage, whereas a large courtyard behind the house is perfect for outdoor dining. Also within the grounds is a tennis court, croquet lawn and Victorian greenhouse rebuilt to its original design.

Langford Manor is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £5 million

Fivehead: What you need to know

Location: In the heart of Somerset, just under 10 miles east of Taunton and 20 miles from Yeovil, north of the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Rail services are available from Taunton, and there is excellent access to the M5 and A303.

Atmosphere: The quiet, rural village benefits from a close community, centred around the local churches, village hall and local pub.

Things to do: Explore the surrounding countryside and the Quantock Hills, or take a trip into Taunton to visit its parks and gardens, do a spot of shopping and enjoy the excellent restaurants on offer.

Schools: Curry Mallet Church of England Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Osted and Hambridge Community Primary School is rated ‘good.’ There are excellent independent options in the area with Taunton School, Millfield School, King’s College and The Castle School.

