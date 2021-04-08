An impressive 18th century converted barn in a quaint Suffolk village

Holy Oak Barn in Combs, Stowmarket, offers enviable family accommodation.

With some 2,000sq ft of living space and priced at less than £1 million, Holy Oak Barn is a divinely proportioned family home at a more than reasonable price. It is listed with Strutt & Parker for £725,000.

The structure of the property is believed to date from some time in the 18th century and the storied oak beams of the barn are still proudly on display throughout.

However, mixed in with the history are all the modern comforts that any family could desire in a four-bedroom home, such as a tasteful kitchen/dining room, complete with island and integrated appliances, and a magnificent vaulted living room that consumes the entire first floor.

Mix in a well-planted garden with plenty of spaces for alfresco dining or entertaining, as well as a separate garage that is ripe for conversion, and it’s tricky to imagine what more any- one could need. Perhaps good links to central London? Well that’s easily served by Stowmarket station, from which trains reach Liverpool Street Station in only one hour and 30 minutes.

Holy Oak Barn in Combs, Stowmarket, is listed with Strutt & Parker for £725,000.

Combs, Stowmarket: What you need to know

Location: Holy Oak Barn is nestled in the picturesque and peaceful village of Combs, located between the county town of Ipswich and the historic market town of Bury St. Edmunds. The nearby A14 offers easy access to the A12, Ipswich and Suffolk Heritage Coast, and Stowmarket station provides a mainline link to London Liverpool Street.

Holy Oak Barn is nestled in the picturesque and peaceful village of Combs, located between the county town of Ipswich and the historic market town of Bury St. Edmunds. The nearby A14 offers easy access to the A12, Ipswich and Suffolk Heritage Coast, and Stowmarket station provides a mainline link to London Liverpool Street. Things to do: Bury St Edmunds has a long farming tradition, a beautiful parish church and Combs Woods, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, perfect for walkers and wildlife lovers. Nearby market town Stowmarket offers boutique shopping on its high street as well as bi-weekly markets.

Bury St Edmunds has a long farming tradition, a beautiful parish church and Combs Woods, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, perfect for walkers and wildlife lovers. Nearby market town Stowmarket offers boutique shopping on its high street as well as bi-weekly markets. Schools: The area offers a great selection of state schools, including Trinity C of E VA Primary School, Combs Ford Primary School and Stowmarket High School, as well as a range of independent schools, including Finborough, Centre Academy East Anglia, Old Buckenham Hall, Meadows Montessori Primary, Ipswich Prep and Ipswich School.

View more properties in the area