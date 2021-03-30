A charming Cornish farmhouse on the banks of the River Ruthern

Penny Churchill explores West Ruthern Farm, a tranquil, small country estate in Cornwall.

If birdsong and the sound of running water are music to your ears, a trip to the tiny hamlet of Ruthernbridge, near Bodmin, could lead to West Ruthern Farm, a tranquil, small country estate on the banks of the River Ruthern, close to where it joins the River Camel, which flows through Bodmin Moor and Wadebridge to become the Camel Estuary between Padstow and Rock.

This bucolic spot is now looking for new owners: West Ruthern Farm is listed with Cornwall agents Lillicrap Chilcott at a guide price of £1.35m.

The nucleus of the 20-acre holding is a solid, Grade II-listed, four-bedroom stone farmhouse with a substantial range of period barns and a working water-mill — the whole in need of renovation or conversion to some extent, although the 2,000sq ft main house is perfectly habitable as it stands.

The land comprises level paddocks, a hillside orchard and riverside woodland with long bank frontages and fishing rights.

The walls surrounding the long-established, south-facing gardens are topped with deer-fencing to keep out the wildlife that abounds in the surrounding countryside.

Ruthernbridge, near Bodmin: What you need to know

Location: The hamlet of Ruthernbridge is a 10 minute drive from Bodmin, which offers a range of shops and is conveniently located in the centre of the county. Bodmin is within easy access of the main A30 and A38 trunk roads and Bodmin Parkway station offers a service between Penzance and London Paddington. Newquay Airport is approximately 15 miles away.

Things to do: Popular beaches on the north coast of Cornwall, including Polzeath, can be reached within half an hour, and offer excellent surfing and walking opportunities.

Schools: Good schools in the county include The Roseland Academy, Truro School and Truro and Penwith College.

