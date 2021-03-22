A picture-postcard cottage under £400,000 in the heart of a pretty village near Stratford

Positioned in the heart of Pebworth, near Stratford-upon-Avon, Friday Cottage offers easy access to a wealth of amenities.

Grade II-listed Friday Cottage is the downsizer’s dream. Positioned in the heart of the village of Pebworth, the cottage offers easy access to a wealth of amenities, such as a pub, school, church and Morris dancing side and the property also comes with a good-sized garden and private off-road parking. Friday Cottage is listed with Hamptons for £395,000.

The cottage itself is a mix of character and contemporary, with the dining hall and sitting room featuring exposed timbers, oak floors, exposed stone and fireplaces.

The modern kitchen is something of contrast, coming with all the comforts the 21st century could require, yet also with a traditional range that’s in-keeping with the cottage’s style.

Upstairs features two cottage bedrooms served by a contemporary bathroom, while the gardens are mainly laid to lawn, surrounded by trees and shrubs. The outside space is bordered on one side by a fine dry stone wall.

At the rear of the garden, segregated by a low fence is a hardstanding parking area for several vehicles, accessed by a shared private driveway which also serves the neighbouring properties.

Friday Cottage is listed with Hamptons for £395,000.

Pebworth, Stratford-upon-Avon: What you need to know