A picture-postcard cottage under £400,000 in the heart of a pretty village near Stratford

Grade II-listed Friday Cottage is the downsizer’s dream. Positioned in the heart of the village of Pebworth, the cottage offers easy access to a wealth of amenities, such as a pub, school, church and Morris dancing side and the property also comes with a good-sized garden and private off-road parking. Friday Cottage is listed with Hamptons for £395,000.
The cottage itself is a mix of character and contemporary, with the dining hall and sitting room featuring exposed timbers, oak floors, exposed stone and fireplaces.
The modern kitchen is something of contrast, coming with all the comforts the 21st century could require, yet also with a traditional range that’s in-keeping with the cottage’s style.
Upstairs features two cottage bedrooms served by a contemporary bathroom, while the gardens are mainly laid to lawn, surrounded by trees and shrubs. The outside space is bordered on one side by a fine dry stone wall.
At the rear of the garden, segregated by a low fence is a hardstanding parking area for several vehicles, accessed by a shared private driveway which also serves the neighbouring properties.
Pebworth, Stratford-upon-Avon: What you need to know
- Location: Pebworth is positioned on the edge of the North Cotswolds, on the borders of South Warwickshire and Worcestershire. Stratford-upon-Avon is nine miles away and a mainline railway station can be found in nearby Honeybourne, just three miles south, which provides a regular service to London Paddington.
Culture: The attractive rural village has a church, village hall and preschool. Friday Street, where the cottage is located, is reputed to have been the haunt of William Shakespeare and many of the thatched cottages date from his time. A small supermarket and further facilities can be found in the nearby village of Mickleton.
