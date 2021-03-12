A Georgian family home with long views of the landscape that inspired David Hockney

Beautiful Rickman House sits at the edge of Warter, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, and enjoys glorious views of the Yorkshire Wolds.

The Yorkshire Wolds steal the scene at Rickman House, in Warter, near York, which is for sale through Savills at an asking price of £1.265 million.

This is the landscape so beloved of David Hockney. Although the artistic relationship with his native Yorkshire blossomed relatively later in his career — he only began painting it in earnest from the late 1990s, opening his studio in Bridlington in the mid 2000s — he has since captured many views of the undulating roads, the mosaic of fields and the changing seasons, on his iPad, as well as on canvas.

In particular, he painted his Bigger Trees Near Warter — a massive, 50-panel work — only four minutes’ drive away from Rickman House.

Set in about one acre at the edge of this East Riding of Yorkshire’s village, the late-Georgian farmhouse has beautiful interiors, with every inch of the 3,450sq ft space full of charming details, whether the wooden beams, the roll-top baths or the wood-burning stove.

The ground floor is taken up by a mix of formal and informal living spaces — the drawing room with its fine fireplace, the mellow kitchen, the airy orangery, which is perfect for pre- (or post-) dinner-party drinks.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the magnificent master bedroom. Outside the garage building has a sun room and a family room with bar.

But it’s the Hockneyan panorama across the Wolds that make Rickman House truly special. The best place to soak them up is the garden with its pond, flower beds and numerous seating areas.

Rickman House is for sale via Savills — see more pictures of the property or request details from the agent.

Warter: What you need to know

Location: The village stands about four miles from the market town of Pocklington and about 18 from York

Atmosphere : Warter was once part of Warter Priory (until the Dissolution of Monasteries). The name endured even though the abbey didn't and the village still belongs to the Warter Priory Estate, now owned by the Healey family. Today, Warter is a collection of delightful cottages and houses, a pond, a manicured green with Celtic village cross and a listed church (now a heritage centre), all spliced by long views across the Wolds.

Things to do : Take the Hockney trail across the Wolds for artistic inspiration, visit Burnby Hall and its gardens or take a stroll around pretty Pocklington

Schools:Warter Church of England Primary school is rated outstanding by Ofsted.Find more properties in the area.