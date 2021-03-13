One of Britain’s oldest homes comes to the market, a magnificent, Grade II-listed house of medieval origins

Grade II-listed Addington House is full of delightful period features, from Inglenook fireplaces to a Tudor bread oven.

The idea of living in a truly old house is an enticing one for anyone who loves the unmistakable character of building which has evolved over centuries, rather than decades. It’s not always easy to tell just how old a house is — something which we ran into when investigating the oldest house in Britain a few years ago — as apart from anything else, houses change so much that they can look far newer than their years. And that is the case with Addington House, which looks like a splendid Georgian or Victorian house at first glance.

For sale through the Dulwich office of Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.95 million, Grade II-listed Addington House lies in the outskirts of Croydon, well within the M25. It lies within the Addington Village Conservation Area, one of the borough’s oldest settlements, which dates from at least Anglo-Saxon times — and the house itself is thought to be one of the oldest continually-inhabited residences in Britain.

The earliest part of the house is a medieval hall house from about 1450, extended with the addition of the first floor in the 1600s. A third phase of building saw the house extended again in the 1700s, when the main Georgian parts and the brew house were added.

Imaginatively refurbished by its present owners, who bought the house in 2018, Addington House stands in about 1½ acres of secret, tree-lined gardens, a short hop from the hustle-and-bustle of central London.

The interiors are full of charming details, from Inglenook fireplaces to elegant Georgian features and even a Tudor oven.

The accommodation spans more than 6,500sq ft of bright and cheerful living space, including seven reception rooms, a contemporary Shaker-style kitchen with an 11th-century flagstone floor, a 15th-/16th-century staircase and six well-proportioned, first-floor bedrooms, including a magnificent principal bedroom suite, with two further bedrooms on the upper floor.

The lower ground floor houses a cinema room, a games room, a wellness suite and a splendid wine cellar with beautiful exposed brickwork. There is also a large party and music room (a former brewhouse) that’s perfect to entertain guests.

The house also has a long history: Addington Palace was the manor house of the ancient feudal manor of Addington, with Addington House its manor farmhouse. However, Addington ceased to be a manor in 1807, when the Archbishop of Canterbury bought both buildings.

Over time, the original Addington Palace fell into disrepair and was replaced in the 1780s by the present Palladian pile, built some 400 yards from Addington House, the only ancient house of the feudal manor to survive. One of Britain’s oldest continuously inhabited homes, it was part of a working farm until the 1960s.

