Nine wonderful country houses for sale in West Sussex, from £500,000 to £6.75 million

Whether you're after a charming cottage or an estate to call your own, our list of the best country houses for sale in West Sussex makes tempting reading.

This six-bedroom, Grade II-listed farmhouse sits in 18.37 acres on the edge of the idyllic village of Wisborough Green

Originally dating from the 17th century, it is now in need of modernisation

The interiors are full of charming details, from beamed ceilings to an Inglenook fireplace, and additional accommodation is available in an annexe

This is not just a glorious, five-bedroom country house with 60 acres, a separate 2-bed cottage and fishing lake. Although it is all those things as well.

No, this property has something else to offer: a fully-functioning winery, as well as five dozen acres of vines growing on the slopes. It’s a lifestyle business par excellence.

It really is a bucolic dream: the lakes are full of fish, the remaining land stretches to 80 acres (including 22 acres of woodland) and it’s in an easily accessible spot convenient for London, Gatwick airport and the beautiful surrounding countryside.

Set in Shoreham’s town centre, this period, semi-detached cottage has kept intact many delightful features, including Inglenook fireplaces and plenty of exposed beams.

The 1,727sq ft interiors are arranged across three floors, with the reception room, dining room and kitchen downstairs and the three bedrooms on the first and second floor.

Outside are beautiful walled gardens.

This four-bedroom, 16th-century cottage sits in a private plot at the centre of the village.

Listed Grade II, it has been thoughtfully restored to combine period character with modern comforts—think fire fireplaces, ancient beams and bespoke kitchen.

The delightful garden includes an old, protected pine tree.

Located in the heart of the village, yet close to the Wild Brooks Nature Reserve, Widneys is a pretty, Grade II-listed cottage with four bedrooms.

Originally dating from thw 16th century, it oozes period character, with a vaulted ceiling and exposed stone wall in the dining room, a brick fireplace in the sitting room and plenty of exposed beams in the bedrooms.

The beautifully landscaped gardens include a terrace for alfresco entertaining.

Grade II-listed Great Thorndean Barn sits in the countryside between the villages of Warninglid and Bolney.

The striking interiors combine period details with a modern sense of space, with a vaulted ceiling and exposed stone wall in the double-height drawing room, the Smallbone kitchen with Aga.

There are two bedrooms at either wing of the barn, plus a fifth one on the first floor

This two-bedroom, part-thatched cottage, which is listed Grade II, sits in Singleton, a downland village seven miles from Chichester.

The original oak door opens onto atmospheric interiors full of beautiful details, from the exposed beams and open fire in the family and dining room to the sitting room with bifolding doors that open onto a patio.

The mature, cottage-style gardens are wonderful.

This Grade II-listed cottage originally dates from the 16th century and Oliver Cromwell is thought to have spent time there while planning to unseat Charles I.

The 1298sq ft interiors are full of charm, with an Inglenook fireplace and exposed bread oven in the drawing room, exposed beams in the triple-aspect dining room and a part-vaulted master bedroom.

There are two more bedrooms, a range of outbuildings including a home office and half an acre of beautiful gardens.

This Grade II-listed mews house sits on the private Burton Park estate and shares the magnificent formal gardens with the mansion (now converted into apartment) and another mews courtyard.

Completely renovated in 2017, it has a panoramic sitting and dining room with oak floors, a kitchen and breakfast room with Aga and two bedrooms.

As well as having use of the formal gardens, the house has its own private garden.

