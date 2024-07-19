An incredible Jersey mansion on the market for the first time in half a century

The former home of one of Britain's biggest private landlords is up for sale in one of the most beautiful spots in Jersey.

Some homes in Jersey are very evidently at the top end of the property market purely due to their size, and their location on a charming island with a low tax regime. Others, though, are clearly a cut above for one reason or another; and it’s one of these — Anne Port Farm, a £16 million joy on the island’s north-east side — which we look at today.

This granite-built home was erected in the 1970s in 16 acres of breathtakingly beautiful grounds which stretch across the entire expanse of Anne Port Bay. By Jersey standards, this is a big swathe of land, and the sale represents a rare opportunity to purchase a significant coastal estate on Jersey.

Eagle-eyed readers might recognise the house and interiors: this was the home of the late George Farrow, a property developer and investor who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Britain’s biggest landlords.Rosebery’s auctioned off his exquisite collection a few weeks ago; and his home itself is now for sale for the first time in half a century.

Accommodation includes a dining room and a drawing room, as well as a library and large kitchen, plus a 30ft extension.

An impressive marble staircase leads up to the principal bedroom suite and two guest suites. The entire second floor comprises one vast room, ideal for housing a collection.

Outside, the summer house sits adjacent to the terrace and there is a three-bedroom cottage.

As impressive as the buildings are, the setting is just as much of a draw. Mature gardens include woodland leading to a beach with a slipway from which, on clear days, the coastline of France can be seen.

For sale via Hunt Estates at £16 million — see more pictures and details.

Photo credits: Hunt Estates / Chris Giles Photography / Roseberys