Hope Bay Studios is the chance to live in a superb and modern home, in the country's most dramatic and iconic cliff-side location.

Just metres from the dramatic White Cliffs that run along the south east English coastline, in-between St Margaret’s Bay and Deal, are two plots of land with enviable views out over the English Channel, the smaller of which is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £850,000.

The current owner has been granted planning consent for two minimalist, modern homes, designed by William Matthews Associates — experts in water-side designs, as seen in their creation of a new link between Tintagel Castle and the mainland. The artist’s renders on this page show the sort of thing that has been agreed.

In their proposal for Hope Bay Studios, they state that ‘the material palette is simple: white render, anodised glazing profiles, low iron glass and polished concrete floors.’

The aim: to create a home that will effortlessly blend into the surrounding Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, ensuring privacy, all whilst making the most of the unique cliff-top location.

The plot in question is designed to offer a superb quality home that amounts to approximately 290 sq m, with a large open-plan living/dining/kitchen, a wrap-around balcony, an en-suite master room plus two addition generous bedrooms and family bathroom, a home office and utility space.

A swimming pool is also included in the plans, as is an integral, two-car garage.

Just don’t stand too close to the edge…

Hope Bay Studios is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £850,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Kingsdown: What you need to know

Location: Kingsdown is a village located on the coast, in between Deal and St Margaret’s Bay, approximately 7 miles from Dover. The nearest rail stations are located at Martin Mill, Walmer and Deal, which offer Southeastern services. The port of Dover, Channel Tunnel and Eurostar all offer access to Europe.

Atmosphere: This small seaside village benefits from a strong local community and visitors, thanks to its stunning setting on the White Cliffs. Within the village is an excellent primary school, and a number of local shops, including a farm shop, village store and butchers. The nearby towns of Deal, Dover and Canterbury provide more in the way of shopping and leisure facilities.

Things to do: This stretch of coastline is famed for its White Cliffs, that poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy describes as ‘the sea’s gift to the land.’ There are miles of coastal walks to explore, plus numerous beaches. Walmer castle and Gardens attract visitors throughout the year, or if you’re looking for a slice of history, visit the Wartime Tunnels at Dover castle.

Schools: St Margaret’s-at-Cliffe Primary school received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted review. There are also numerous options for secondary within the area, including Dover College, Northbourne Park and The King’s School, Canterbury.

See more property for sale in the area.