An irresistible 17th century ‘chocolate box’ cottage nestled in a Norfolk Conservation Area — for sale for £365,000

Timber-framed with a thatched-roof, May Cottage is a delightfully charming period property set in pretty gardens measuring one third of an acre.
Currently on the market via Durrants with a guide price of £365,000, the beguiling ‘chocolate box’ cottage showcases the very essence of quaint countryside living.
The three bedrooms can be found upstairs — the smaller of which is accessed directly via ‘bedroom one’, and could therefore could be transformed into an ensuite/dressing area — planning permitting.
The home is a charming 17th-century addition to Bergh Apton, with an Aga in its galley kitchen, pew seating and windows in a Gothic style that appears to have been prevalent in the village at one time.
Outside is a lawned garden with mature trees, rose bushes, lavender and box hedging for privacy.
About seven miles south-east of Norwich, Bergh Apton contains a vineyard, as well as two pubs, farm shop and post office.
Bergh Apton: What you need to know
Location: South Norfolk, approximately 7 miles from Norwich and about 26 miles west of the Norfolk coast.
Atmosphere: Once two separate villages in Saxon times, Bergh Apton is home to a vineyard, two pubs a farm shop and post office. The sweet village is well-stocked for day-to-day amenities and more.
Things to do: Nearby Norwich is a cultural hub and a delight for food lovers. Visit Norwich Cathedral — the ‘most complete’ Norman Cathedral in England; the iconic Norwich market which is one of the largest and oldest open-air markets in the UK and Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery.
Schools: Alpington and Bergh Apton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Brooke Voluntary Controlled Church of England Primary School received a ‘good’ rating.
See more property for sale in the area.
